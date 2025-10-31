Lauren Boebert's Cruella De Vil Halloween Costume Backfired Spectacularly
Celebrating Halloween early back in 2021, controversial Congresswoman Lauren Boebert dressed as the black and white-haired Disney villain, Cruella de Vil. Boebert shared images of her costume on her Instagram in October of that year, which featured the modernized look given to the 1961 cartoon character in the 2021 live-action film adaptation, "Cruella." In place of Cruella's original luxurious fur coat, Boebert donned the reimagined, dramatic, split-color coat with a matching split-color wig. The representative even sported "Cruella" actress Emma Stone's bold makeup look from the movie as she strutted the sidewalk in her social media post. Despite Boebert's seemingly proud expression and playful poses, the internet greeted her post with anything but silly-hearted support.
Following the collection of costume photos that the congresswoman shared, heated comebacks soon filled the comment section with hate toward the politician, alongside remarks about her aptly chosen Halloween outfit. An Instagram user noted the appropriate look for Boebert, writing, "Suits you well ... You should just wear it year round." Like-minded users echoed similar sentiments. Another user commented, " Suiting. You're the villain. Is this you finally recognizing it?!" As years passed, the post's backlash only increased in light of a rumor about Boebert that painted the Cruella look in a whole new light.
A rumor about Boebert in 2022 made her Halloween costume choice look terribly tacky
In October of 2022, a year after Boebert wore her Cruella de Vil costume, a story surfaced detailing the congresswoman's violent killing of a neighbor's dog following the animal's attack on Boebert's goats. At the time, Boebert denied the allegations on her X page, saying, "For the uninformed trolls: The story that was started saying I killed a neighbor's dog is not true. I've never shot or killed any dog, ever. A neighbor told the police that he shot two dogs." Still, the internet took the rumor and ran with it, at least for a couple of days.
The story was revealed to be untrue, clearing the representative's slate of any wrongful or murderous intent toward the local pups. Although this was yet another one of the wild rumors about Boebert that has been debunked, it created an eerie similarity between Boebert and the fictional character of Cruella. Originally created for the 1961 Disney film "One Hundred and One Dalmatians," Cruella was depicted as a bloodthirsty woman who sought out Dalmatian puppies to kill and skin for her fashionable appearance.
In light of the dog story from 2022, Boebert's outfit proved entirely inappropriate. Combing through the social media backlash reveals foreshadowing comments that liken the Disney villain's behavior to Boebert's prior to the October 2022 news. "I totally believe you'd murder puppies for fashion," one user wrote, as another user chimed in with, "Puppy killer. Figures."