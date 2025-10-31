Lauren Boebert's Cruella De Vil Halloween Costume Backfired Spectacularly

In October of 2022, a year after Boebert wore her Cruella de Vil costume, a story surfaced detailing the congresswoman's violent killing of a neighbor's dog following the animal's attack on Boebert's goats. At the time, Boebert denied the allegations on her X page, saying, "For the uninformed trolls: The story that was started saying I killed a neighbor's dog is not true. I've never shot or killed any dog, ever. A neighbor told the police that he shot two dogs." Still, the internet took the rumor and ran with it, at least for a couple of days.

The story was revealed to be untrue, clearing the representative's slate of any wrongful or murderous intent toward the local pups. Although this was yet another one of the wild rumors about Boebert that has been debunked, it created an eerie similarity between Boebert and the fictional character of Cruella. Originally created for the 1961 Disney film "One Hundred and One Dalmatians," Cruella was depicted as a bloodthirsty woman who sought out Dalmatian puppies to kill and skin for her fashionable appearance.

In light of the dog story from 2022, Boebert's outfit proved entirely inappropriate. Combing through the social media backlash reveals foreshadowing comments that liken the Disney villain's behavior to Boebert's prior to the October 2022 news. "I totally believe you'd murder puppies for fashion," one user wrote, as another user chimed in with, "Puppy killer. Figures."