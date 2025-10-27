Donald Trump's Insult For Mike Pence On Jan 6 Should Have JD Vance Watching His Back

Social media has lit up over the purported Donald Trump comments to Mike Pence from January 6. Some think that the note should have come out sooner. Others think that Pence proved himself not to be a wimp, as Trump said he would, but rather a hero for not caving into Trump's demands. One person said that the notes showed Trump's true nature and legacy. "This isn't leadership; it's a meltdown staged in real time, and history will remember the cowardice behind the bluster, not the insults," the user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

At the start of Trump's first presidency, he and his VP seemed like they were on relatively good terms when it came to the job. But Pence detailed how the two of them firmly split over January 6 in his book, "So Help Me God." He said that Trump's "reckless words had endangered my family and all those serving at the Capitol," via PBS. During the Capitol attack on January 6, a gallows and noose were erected and some rioters were chanting, "Hang Mike Pence," per CBS News. The notes that Pence took were apparently going to be a part of the legal case against Trump if a trial for his actions on January 6 had gone forward.