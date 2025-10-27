Lauren Sánchez's Date Night Look Seems Too Spicy For Boring Jeff Bezos (Does He Even Know She's There?)
Newlyweds Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos spent late October on the town in Miami, Florida, and as seen in photos obtained by Page Six, the Amazon founder appears to have missed the memo that his wife was going for a "flamin' hot" vibe for a dinner date at Carbone, an Italian restaurant. The former journalist wore a peach mini dress with a rose print and black ruffle detailing from Roberto Cavalli that retails for $2,725 (via Farfetch) to dinner, paired with strappy black Christian Louboutin heels. The dress could definitely pass as lingerie if the couple had wanted to spend an intimate night away from cameras, and given Jeff's outfit, Lauren probably should've considered it.
The space enthusiast strolled in front of his wife, wearing black jeans, a black polo shirt, and a pair of sunglasses. Jeff does dress down sometimes compared to Lauren, presumably to let her bask in the spotlight she craves, but he's never exactly given off bodyguard vibes. He's stood beside her holding her hand while she wore more embarrassing outfits (her wedding dress comes to mind). It's confusing that he let her trail behind him in Miami, posing for cameras alone. It begs the question: is there already trouble in paradise?
Lauren Sánchez seems to like stealing the spotlight
Jeff Bezos is often dressed down compared to Lauren Sánchez Bezos, although their vibe is usually more in sync. Sometimes the couple coordinates to the extreme, like they did with the gray outfits above, leaving The Ritz during Paris Fashion Week in early October 2025. Other times, they coordinate just enough like they did at the Chanel show two days after their appearance at The Ritz.
A couple's fashion choices are their own business, so there's nothing wrong with the billionaire letting his wife shine. But sucking the spotlight dry appears to be a pattern for Lauren, who evoked a sexy meteor at her friend Sydney Sweeney's birthday party in late September 2025. She's allowed to follow a theme and look ridiculous while doing it, but she could be the "Euphoria" star's mother, so she should know better than to show more cleavage than the birthday girl while literally outshining her. Considering that Sweeney donned the famous Blonds' Spring/Summer 2009 silver dress embellished with stars that Britney Spears wore in promotional photos for her "Circus" album to her party, Sánchez had to do a lot to outshine her, and it's worrisome.
P.S. Jeff wore a security jacket from his space travel company, Blue Origin (via People), to Sweeney's party, so he probably looked out of place near his wife there, too. That might be why photos of them together inside the venue don't exist online.