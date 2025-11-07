The Makeup Brand Kate Middleton Wore On Her Wedding Day
When it comes to royal weddings, which are sparse as it is, every teeny-tiny detail becomes a point of fascination for royal fans. For Prince William and Princess Catherine's 2011 wedding, it's no surprise that everything from her wedding dress details to her makeup look for the big day was dissected to the bone. Given how popular the royal couple is, new tidbits continue to be revealed about the Wedding of the Century. It turns out her bridal glow came courtesy of none other than the iconic Bobbi Brown Cosmetics.
On a September 2024 episode of the "Breaking Beauty" podcast, Bobbi Brown scratched the itch of many royal fans who had come to believe that Princess Catherine had done her own wedding-day makeup. In reality, the then-duchess's wedding makeup look was the work of Hannah Martin, who was a senior makeup artist of the brand. "I didn't do her makeup, I wish I did," Brown admitted.
For Brown, the moment was more than just an achievement; it made her reflect on her career and the brand she worked so hard to build from the ground up. In her memoir, "Still Bobbi: A Master Class in Resilience and Reinvention," she wrote (via Town & Country Magazine), "I was obsessed with the royal family, so this was a huge honor, as well as evidence that my concept of beauty had impacted the world. It was hard to believe how far makeup had taken me."
Why royal fans thought Princess Catherine did her own wedding day makeup
As huge fans of makeup artist Bobbi Brown and her inspiring legacy, we almost hate to admit it, but Princess Catherine's wedding day makeup look didn't wow everyone. In fact, many royal fans deem it one of her least flattering moments, and some go to the extent of claiming it is one of her worst makeup fails to date. It explains why people thought the Princess of Wales did her own makeup.
Honestly? Even after it was verified that a professional makeup artist from Bobbi Brown had done the princess's makeup, people still believe that she might have made some touches on her own. The biggest reasons? Her smudged eyeliner and blush that came off a touch too strongly. When one Redditor posted the news of Bobbi Brown's makeup artist having done Princess Catherine's makeup to the r/RoyaltyTea subreddit, the most upvoted comment read, "A professional did that eyeliner?" They weren't the only ones in disbelief.
While many felt the rest of the makeup looked professionally done, the heavier liner and bright cheeks became the main points of debate. "Yeah, when I read she did her own makeup, I saw the eyeliner and the excessive blush and thought, 'yeah, that tracks'," u/serenity1989 wrote. It really wasn't her best look, and it's hard to believe a makeup artist representing Bobbi Brown, a brand known for mastering natural makeup looks, was behind the extremely rosy cheeks and smudged eyeliner. Let's just say the final look appeared to have the princess's finishing touches written all over it.