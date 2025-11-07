The Makeup Brand Kate Middleton Wore On Her Wedding Day

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to royal weddings, which are sparse as it is, every teeny-tiny detail becomes a point of fascination for royal fans. For Prince William and Princess Catherine's 2011 wedding, it's no surprise that everything from her wedding dress details to her makeup look for the big day was dissected to the bone. Given how popular the royal couple is, new tidbits continue to be revealed about the Wedding of the Century. It turns out her bridal glow came courtesy of none other than the iconic Bobbi Brown Cosmetics.

On a September 2024 episode of the "Breaking Beauty" podcast, Bobbi Brown scratched the itch of many royal fans who had come to believe that Princess Catherine had done her own wedding-day makeup. In reality, the then-duchess's wedding makeup look was the work of Hannah Martin, who was a senior makeup artist of the brand. "I didn't do her makeup, I wish I did," Brown admitted.

For Brown, the moment was more than just an achievement; it made her reflect on her career and the brand she worked so hard to build from the ground up. In her memoir, "Still Bobbi: A Master Class in Resilience and Reinvention," she wrote (via Town & Country Magazine), "I was obsessed with the royal family, so this was a huge honor, as well as evidence that my concept of beauty had impacted the world. It was hard to believe how far makeup had taken me."