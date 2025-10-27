Signs Kamala Harris Is Gearing Up For Another Presidential Run In 2028
After Kamala Harris shared how she really felt about losing to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, Americans (or at least a handful of them) are on the edge of their seat over whether she'll make another bid for the presidency in 2028. While she hasn't officially confirmed anything, in interviews promoting her new book, "107 Days" — which chronicles her short campaign and even goes scorched earth on her political ally, Joe Biden — the former vice president has alluded to the possibility of another run. "I am not done," Harris told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg on October 25 when asked about her future in government. "I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones." When Kuenssberg inquired about whether her name would be on the Democratic ticket in 2028, Harris said, "Possibly."
This only reiterated what she told The Associated Press earlier in October, when she claimed that the next presidential election is still in the cards for her political future. However, she noted that she is not steadfast in her thinking. She gave a similarly vague response during an episode of the podcast "On with Kara Swisher," which aired on October 14. "Maybe, maybe not," said Harris, who wasn't shy to claim earlier in the interview that "some people have actually said that I was the most qualified candidate ever to run for president," something she was later mocked for. After all, one poll showed Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson having a better chance in 2028 than her.
There is one position Kamala Harris won't run for in 2026
One thing Kamala Harris has made clear is that she won't be on the campaign trail for California governor in 2026. "In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor," Harris remarked in a July statement, per NBC News. "But after deep reflection, I've decided that I will not run for Governor in this election." Since Harris has acknowledged that she still wants to accomplish more in the political sphere, it sounds like she's keeping her foot in the presidential door.
A familiar face might be running next to her. Current California Governor Gavin Newsom says he isn't totally opposed to the idea of seeing his name on the Democratic ticket in 2028. When asked in an interview with CBS News whether he had given "serious thought" to running, Newsom said, "Yeah, I'd be lying otherwise," Newsom replied. "I'd just be lying. And I'm not — I can't do that." However, he added that it all depends on the 2026 midterm elections.
In her tell-all, "107 Days," Harris described how Newsom reacted to her plea to endorse her in the 2024 presidential race after Joe Biden dropped out. "Hiking. Will call back," she wrote of his response in the campaign memoir (via The Daily Mail), adding, "He never did." With signs that a Newsom and Harris feud is brewing, having them both on the ticket in 2028 would be interesting for some, if not excruciating for others.