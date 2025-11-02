Kourtney Kardashian's Face Transformation Is Wild To See In Side By Side Photos

People's faces change over the years with age, but getting plastic surgery can really make someone look different. The Kardashians aren't strangers to going under the knife, but Kourtney Kardashian was recently in the news about how much of a transformation her face has undergone.

In October 2025, a photo posted to X wasn't the most flattering picture ever taken of the oldest Kardashian sister. The mother of four was seen looking very much her age — which is to be expected, except she has always appeared younger thanks to cosmetics — and was cruelly described as "looking old and miserable." Kardashian isn't even 50 yet, so she's certainly not old. If she looked upset in the photo, it could have been poor timing, or maybe she was just having a bad day.

DFree/Shutterstock & Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Curious, The List decided to compare side-by-side photos of Travis Barker's wife to see if there actually is some kind of change. The left snapshot is from 2015, while the right is from 2025. In 10 years' time, Kardashian's face doesn't seem as tight as it used to be, especially around the neck, cheeks, and undereyes. Again, this is normal as people age, but since the Kardashians seem to be BFFs with their plastic surgeons, the comparison comes across as a little jarring. Moreover, her widow's peak is much more defined now. Needless to say, Kardashian's face hasn't altered so much that she is now unrecognizable — unlike the drastic face transformations of other celebrities, including sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner.