Kourtney Kardashian's Face Transformation Is Wild To See In Side By Side Photos
People's faces change over the years with age, but getting plastic surgery can really make someone look different. The Kardashians aren't strangers to going under the knife, but Kourtney Kardashian was recently in the news about how much of a transformation her face has undergone.
In October 2025, a photo posted to X wasn't the most flattering picture ever taken of the oldest Kardashian sister. The mother of four was seen looking very much her age — which is to be expected, except she has always appeared younger thanks to cosmetics — and was cruelly described as "looking old and miserable." Kardashian isn't even 50 yet, so she's certainly not old. If she looked upset in the photo, it could have been poor timing, or maybe she was just having a bad day.
Curious, The List decided to compare side-by-side photos of Travis Barker's wife to see if there actually is some kind of change. The left snapshot is from 2015, while the right is from 2025. In 10 years' time, Kardashian's face doesn't seem as tight as it used to be, especially around the neck, cheeks, and undereyes. Again, this is normal as people age, but since the Kardashians seem to be BFFs with their plastic surgeons, the comparison comes across as a little jarring. Moreover, her widow's peak is much more defined now. Needless to say, Kardashian's face hasn't altered so much that she is now unrecognizable — unlike the drastic face transformations of other celebrities, including sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner.
There is one plastic surgery procedure Kourtney Kardashian regrets
While many celebrities refuse to confirm if they've had work done, Kourtney Kardashian is out here sharing what cosmetic procedure she wishes she hadn't undergone. Kardashian's biggest plastic surgery regret has nothing to do with any possible work done on her face. Instead, it's her breast implants she isn't the biggest (pun unintended) fan of anymore.
"I had my boobs done, but if I could go back, I wouldn't have done it. I was so cute before," she told Showbiz Spy back in 2011 (via The Mirror). Kardashian got the breast augmentation when she was 22 years old. She was born in 1979, so this procedure would've taken place around 2001, six years before "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" premiered.
While she admitted to making her bust larger, Kardashian denied altering her butt. Back in 2021, a fan commented on a throwback photo of Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, saying the oldest sister had gotten a butt lift. "No better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment, butt shot and Brazilian butt lift, um, thanks," she responded on the Instagram post (via The Sun).