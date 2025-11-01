Jarring Video Of Ryan Seacrest Shows How Much Plastic Surgery Has Changed His Face

Ryan Seacrest has become a beloved media personality and developed a huge net worth over the past two decades as the host of two popular American TV shows, "American Idol" and "Wheel of Fortune." However, an October 17, 2025, video posted on the "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" Instagram account has fans worrying about the star's health and speculating that Seacrest has reached a low point in his transformation since "American Idol."

The lighthearted post featured Seacrest and "The Hunting Wives" star Malin Akerman talking about the meaning of the term "mother" in fandom. But fans in the comments could only focus on the host's seemingly thinner face and protruding cheekbones. "This guy is beyond skinny. You can see the bones in his face! Is he sick?" one user asked in the comments. While a lot of responses speculated about his health, some people thought Seacrest's appearance was a result of a botched plastic surgery procedure or a very bad makeup job. "Ryan...the filler is no good," another user wrote. Seacrest has never admitted to plastic surgery, though he has never denied it.

The "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" video is just the latest to have fans worried. Seacrest's thin frame was obvious in a video he posted to Instagram about New Year's resolutions to promote "New Year's Rockin' Eve." The whole front of his body is visible in that video, so along with seeing the bones in his face, the dark blue fitted shirt he's wearing under a denim jacket appears to be loose. "Love you Ryan but you are looking SOO thin!! Hope all is well..," one fan wrote in the comments of that video, which also included prayers for the game show host.