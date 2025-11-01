Details About Barron Trump's Secretive Date At Trump Tower
Barron Trump seems to be living up to his title as the president's son. Barron is the youngest child of the polarizing 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, and he is seemingly taking advantage of his father's power by having an entire floor of Trump Tower closed off so he could enjoy a private date with an unnamed young woman.
Barron is currently living in the White House and commuting to NYU's DC campus as a business student. A source close to the young Trump kin told People in December 2024 that Barron was well-liked by his peers and sought after by many of his female classmates, and has fame at NYU. "He's at [NYU's Stern School of Business], so he's studying business in some way. He's a ladies' man for sure. He's really popular with the ladies," the source stated. "He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him." Also, his dating life is reportedly the talk of NYU.
This special date, which was with a young woman who is currently staying anonymous, was held in Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in NYC in September 2025. People who reside in the building were stopped from entering the floor while Barron wined and dined. This reportedly caused quite a stir among residents, but the floor was apparently reserved for Barron's date due to security and privacy reasons.
Barron Trump is starting to live a more public life
Inhabitants of Trump Tower in NYC were reportedly outraged by the idea that they couldn't access a whole floor because of Barron Trump's romantic outing, but the claims that this happened due to security measures do check out. Allegedly, Barron is escorted by security guards around NYU's campus, and according to Vanity Fair, when he was asked to play basketball with some fellow students, he had to deny the request because he isn't usually permitted to hang out.
Barron's mom, Melania Trump, has been very protective of the First Son throughout his life, but she is starting to allow him to be independent, which explains his private date at Trump Tower. A source close to the family explained to Daily Mail that Barron's mom once didn't let him make many of his own choices. "While he was still a minor, she zealously protected him, and we knew very little about the details of his daily life," the source stated. "I think he's allowed to make more decisions for himself now. He can invite anyone to dinner he wishes. He's slowly becoming more public."
While Barron was indeed on a date at Trump Tower, it is not known whether he is currently in a relationship. While a guest on the PBD podcast in October 2024, Donald Trump revealed that his son was single. "I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet," Donald stated. "He doesn't mind being alone..." Only time will tell if Barron remains single or if that Trump Tower date was a success.