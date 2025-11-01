Details About Barron Trump's Secretive Date At Trump Tower

Barron Trump seems to be living up to his title as the president's son. Barron is the youngest child of the polarizing 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, and he is seemingly taking advantage of his father's power by having an entire floor of Trump Tower closed off so he could enjoy a private date with an unnamed young woman.

Barron is currently living in the White House and commuting to NYU's DC campus as a business student. A source close to the young Trump kin told People in December 2024 that Barron was well-liked by his peers and sought after by many of his female classmates, and has fame at NYU. "He's at [NYU's Stern School of Business], so he's studying business in some way. He's a ladies' man for sure. He's really popular with the ladies," the source stated. "He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him." Also, his dating life is reportedly the talk of NYU.

This special date, which was with a young woman who is currently staying anonymous, was held in Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in NYC in September 2025. People who reside in the building were stopped from entering the floor while Barron wined and dined. This reportedly caused quite a stir among residents, but the floor was apparently reserved for Barron's date due to security and privacy reasons.