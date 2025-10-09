The Buzzy NYU Gossip Around Barron Trump's Dating Life Paints A New Picture Of The First Son
Even when you're a teenage multi-millionaire like Barron Trump, it can be hard to catch a break — especially if you're living life under a microscope. For Barron, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, the political divisiveness surrounding his family may be making things even harder. It seems that Barron's student life at New York University has been a hot topic of conversation among his fellow classmates, and the gossip floating around campus paints Barron as a lonely individual.
According to the Daily Mail, Barron has been discussed on Tea, an app meant to help women avoid men with a pattern of misbehavior. Verified users are allowed to post photos of men they are interested in, allowing other women to comment and potentially warn people if they've had negative interactions with the man in question. Barron's reputation on the app? Largely negative.
While Barron's love life seemingly began to heat up back in May as he reportedly found himself a girlfriend, that romance apparently fizzled out sometime before September. Many women have allegedly been saying on Tea that Barron is a strange, quiet man, and some have accused him of sleeping with them and then never calling them again. One wrote (via the Daily Beast) that Barron is "messy, played in my face, definitely dl, ran through, chopped." It's impossible to know the truth of the remarks, but criticism like this may be one reason Barron moved off campus and back in with his parents.
Barron Trump has had a tough time enjoying a low-key college experience
After spending his freshman year in the Big Apple, it seems that Barron Trump has decided to attend New York University from another state. The son of Donald Trump and Melania Trump is now attending an NYU satellite campus in Washington, D.C., very close to the White House. Apparently, the decision came right as Barron was beginning his sophomore year, and it's unclear how long he plans to attend NYU from Washington, D.C.
This is likely good news for Melania, who has reportedly been concerned about Barron's emotional wellbeing as he goes to college. An unnamed source told People in August 2025, "Melania watches Barron constantly in an effort to be sure nobody messes with him or bullies him, as this is a constant worry with her... She always knows where he is and what he's doing."
From the beginning, things have been awkward for Barron because of his role as the president's son, and his therefore constantly been surrounded by Secret Service agents. However, that hasn't stopped a lot of weird rumors about his love life from cropping up. It's possible that Barron's move to Washington, D.C. and away from New York could be an attempt to let the heat of the media spotlight cool for a bit and let the rumor mill die down.