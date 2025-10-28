Donald Trump's Embarrassing Gaffe In Japan Puts Even His Greasy Makeup To Shame

Donald Trump took his greasy makeup fails abroad with a trip to Japan in late October 2025, but that wasn't the only thing that gave us the ick about his trip. Trump was spending time with new prime minister Sanae Takaichi, so of course he embarrassed himself, and the cameras caught it all. Takaichi literally needed to lead him around and show him where to go, at least when he wasn't just ambling along without any seeming regard to those around him. This episode in Japan had him looking, well, bad. He was hunched, uncertain in his movements, froze up like Mitch McConnell, and at one point simply wandered away from Takaichi.

Trump being guided through a room by the Japanese PM pic.twitter.com/Z1aY5w8Cza — Acyn (@Acyn) October 28, 2025

We understand that jet lag is a thing, and Trump is 79 years old, so maybe that's what led to the awkward gaffe. It could also be that he was literally following Takaichi's lead, though Trump isn't really known for his deference to other foreign leaders — just recall the time Trump broke royal protocol with Queen Elizabeth by walking in front of her.

Social media definitely noticed, and public perception doesn't seem to be in Trump's favor. Admittedly, some people came to Trump's defense, with one person on X (formerly Twitter) commenting, "He's not wandering lost. Japan is very cultural and he does not know all their customs." However, that seemed to be one of the more generous takes on the moment with critics making jokes like, "He's being guided like a Roomba in a tuxedo," via X.