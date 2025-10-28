Donald Trump's Embarrassing Gaffe In Japan Puts Even His Greasy Makeup To Shame
Donald Trump took his greasy makeup fails abroad with a trip to Japan in late October 2025, but that wasn't the only thing that gave us the ick about his trip. Trump was spending time with new prime minister Sanae Takaichi, so of course he embarrassed himself, and the cameras caught it all. Takaichi literally needed to lead him around and show him where to go, at least when he wasn't just ambling along without any seeming regard to those around him. This episode in Japan had him looking, well, bad. He was hunched, uncertain in his movements, froze up like Mitch McConnell, and at one point simply wandered away from Takaichi.
Trump being guided through a room by the Japanese PM pic.twitter.com/Z1aY5w8Cza
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 28, 2025
We understand that jet lag is a thing, and Trump is 79 years old, so maybe that's what led to the awkward gaffe. It could also be that he was literally following Takaichi's lead, though Trump isn't really known for his deference to other foreign leaders — just recall the time Trump broke royal protocol with Queen Elizabeth by walking in front of her.
Social media definitely noticed, and public perception doesn't seem to be in Trump's favor. Admittedly, some people came to Trump's defense, with one person on X (formerly Twitter) commenting, "He's not wandering lost. Japan is very cultural and he does not know all their customs." However, that seemed to be one of the more generous takes on the moment with critics making jokes like, "He's being guided like a Roomba in a tuxedo," via X.
Donald Trump's actions in Japan had people laughing and offended alike
People were having a good laugh at Donald Trump on social media at for his seemingly confused moment in Japan. A number of people shared the video with the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" theme music, which perfectly complemented his aimless wandering. One person joked that Trump needed a leash to help keep him under control when he was in public, like some parents do for kids at theme parks. Another critic wrote, "The man who claims to 'run the world' can't even find his way across a ballroom." Others thought that Trump was violating cultural protocols on an official visit by just doing his own thing, particularly in front of Japanese troops.
People are also calling out the fact that Joe Biden got questioned about his mental and physical health but Trump isn't getting the same treatment. One person wrote on X: "[T]he right roasted Biden for every nap or stumble, but Trump's wandering lost in Japan? Crickets. Hypocrisy at its finest." Political commentator Harry Sisson, whose likeness was covered with feces in an AI video Trump posted after the No Kings rally in October, added to the pile-on, writing on X, "He's completely lost. Maybe this explains why Trump got an MRI scan recently..."
Sisson is referring to an incident shortly before Trump's Japan visit, in which the president spoke about a recent doctor's visit that reignited concerns about his health. Trump's bumbling confusion with the prime minister of Japan certainly isn't going to help things on that front.