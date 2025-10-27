Unfiltered Photo Of Donald Trump's Makeup In Japan Is A Greasy Fail We Won't Soon Forget
Donald Trump's bigly tariff tour continues, this time with a stopover in Tokyo. As usual, Donald had his cakey makeup on and his hair coiffed, camera-ready at all times. Still, in typical Trump fashion, he committed yet another humdinger of a makeup fail. As he bid farewell to Japanese Emperor Naruhito following a tête-à-tête on October 27, 2025, he looked like a sweaty orange mess. His drenched dermis was surprising, given the Tokyo weather. At 64°F it was considerably cooler than the Florida heat he's used to at Mar-a-Lago this time of the year.
Ironically, Trump has an unhealthy fixation on the perspiration of his perceived enemies, bordering on obsession. "I was standing next to Rubio [at the GOP presidential debate] and I thought he'd just come out of a swimming pool, you know, he was soaking wet," Trump told reporters during a February 2016 presser (per The Guardian). "I don't see that personality negotiating with Putin like this personality," he continued, pointing to himself.
However, it was a different story at an August 2023 New Hampshire rally when Trump sweated like Conner Mantz after a double marathon. "I want to say for the press, it's about 110° in this room. Nice job with the air conditioning," he complained as his orange tan began dripping. "But you know what the press will say? They'll say, 'Trump didn't look well. He was extremely wet.'" Well, in fairness, nobody would think Trump had just gotten out of a swimming pool.
President Trump hates being called out for sweating
Donald Trump loves to dish it out, but he hates receiving it. Trump's obsession with height and weight has long been a source of great humor. "He's got a body like Brad Pitt," Jimmy Kimmel quipped in April 2025, after a letter was released from Trump's physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein, praising his patient's supposedly amazing health. "Bornstein claims he is 6 feet 3 inches, which he is not. He weighs 224 pounds," the comedian continued, adding, "Maybe they just weighed Trump's head." However, Bornstein's creditability may be dubious, considering he once sent out an exalting medical missive about Trump's health that he later claimed the president wrote himself. "He dictated that whole letter. I didn't write that letter," the doctor told CNN in May 2018. "I just made it up as I went along."
Trump has obviously been apoplectic about people mocking his appearance and supposed "excellent health," as the short-lived suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's show indicated. However, even if Trump somehow managed to silence all his TV detractors, he'd still have social media to contend with. Trump must be tamping at the trolls on X, formerly Twitter, and their ruthless roasting.
POTUS' sweating has been a regular subject of derision beyond his glistening, greasy glow in Tokyo. "He is out of breath and sweating after bending down to put a tee in the ground, so an assistant comes over to dab the sweat off Diva Trump's face," MeidasTouch journalist Ron Filipkowski wrote on X in August 2024, along with a video of Trump huffing, puffing, and perspiring profusely. Let's see if the president tries to cancel him, too.