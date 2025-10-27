Unfiltered Photo Of Donald Trump's Makeup In Japan Is A Greasy Fail We Won't Soon Forget

Donald Trump's bigly tariff tour continues, this time with a stopover in Tokyo. As usual, Donald had his cakey makeup on and his hair coiffed, camera-ready at all times. Still, in typical Trump fashion, he committed yet another humdinger of a makeup fail. As he bid farewell to Japanese Emperor Naruhito following a tête-à-tête on October 27, 2025, he looked like a sweaty orange mess. His drenched dermis was surprising, given the Tokyo weather. At 64°F it was considerably cooler than the Florida heat he's used to at Mar-a-Lago this time of the year.

Issei Kato & Pool/Getty Images

Ironically, Trump has an unhealthy fixation on the perspiration of his perceived enemies, bordering on obsession. "I was standing next to Rubio [at the GOP presidential debate] and I thought he'd just come out of a swimming pool, you know, he was soaking wet," Trump told reporters during a February 2016 presser (per The Guardian). "I don't see that personality negotiating with Putin like this personality," he continued, pointing to himself.​

However, it was a different story at an August 2023 New Hampshire rally when Trump sweated like Conner Mantz after a double marathon. "I want to say for the press, it's about 110° in this room. Nice job with the air conditioning," he complained as his orange tan began dripping. "But you know what the press will say? They'll say, 'Trump didn't look well. He was extremely wet.'" Well, in fairness, nobody would think Trump had just gotten out of a swimming pool.