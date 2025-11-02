The Most Inappropriate Outfits Paris Jackson Has Ever Worn On The Red Carpet

Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, the American model and actress, stands out as a pillar in the bohemian-punk-chic fashion world. Her sometimes out-there explorations into the boundaries of fashion have crafted a very unique style over the years. As an adult and fledgling singer, it's not surprising to spot Jackson in a hippie-inspired, shoeless attire for the stage, and equally less surprising to see the star style designer names like Vivienne Westwood or Alexander McQueen. Before Jackson's style transformation, this balancing act of personal taste and high-end fashion was more of a slippery slope for the model.

In an interview with Fashion Magazine in October 2025, the singer revealed, "I have always felt very uncomfortable in my own skin, and I've always had very unmanageable thoughts and feelings. I was like, 'If I feel so different, I might as well actually dress like it.'" Different is definitely the keyword in describing these fashion flops from the "Thriller" singer's daughter, as through the years, even her personal grasp on fashion has led her to some risky outfit choices.