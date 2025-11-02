The Most Inappropriate Outfits Paris Jackson Has Ever Worn On The Red Carpet
Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, the American model and actress, stands out as a pillar in the bohemian-punk-chic fashion world. Her sometimes out-there explorations into the boundaries of fashion have crafted a very unique style over the years. As an adult and fledgling singer, it's not surprising to spot Jackson in a hippie-inspired, shoeless attire for the stage, and equally less surprising to see the star style designer names like Vivienne Westwood or Alexander McQueen. Before Jackson's style transformation, this balancing act of personal taste and high-end fashion was more of a slippery slope for the model.
In an interview with Fashion Magazine in October 2025, the singer revealed, "I have always felt very uncomfortable in my own skin, and I've always had very unmanageable thoughts and feelings. I was like, 'If I feel so different, I might as well actually dress like it.'" Different is definitely the keyword in describing these fashion flops from the "Thriller" singer's daughter, as through the years, even her personal grasp on fashion has led her to some risky outfit choices.
Paris Jackson's sheer dress for an Academy Awards party
Attending Elton John's Academy Awards viewing party in March 2024, Paris Jackson donned a totally sheer black floor-length dress with a large ruffle heart cut-out in the back. While the outfit met the extravagance expected for the occasion, the look lacked any class, coming off as completely tacky, especially for an event centered on the Academy Awards. Her outfit fails to complement the event thrown in celebration of the highly prestigious awards, begging for the attention to be on her rather than the nominees and winners of the night.
Paris Jackson's all too laid-back and unfashionable look
Paris Jackson's out-there fashion choices can occasionally win audiences over in unexpected awe, but this September 2018 look missed the mark entirely. Guess where Jackson wore this laid-back tie-dye look. Did you say the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards at New York Fashion Week? Then you'd be right.
Yes, Jackson's capri drawstring pants and cropped tie-dye top were for a New York Fashion Week event. Jackson's look reads as totally disrespectful of the carpet she poses on.
Her messy Vanity Fair party look was a disaster
Following the 2018 Oscars, Vanity Fair hosted an after-party with a second red carpet for celebrities to strut their party look. Though definitely a different vibe from the Oscars' award ceremony, the Vanity Fair party still hosted a distinguished air.
Paris Jackson's complicated green dress with a crisscross bodice, unfinished-looking train, and clunky shoulder pads is a messy look for such an esteemed event. Posing on the carpet alongside sharply dressed people and evening gowns, Jackson's sloppy look reads as a complete misstep for this carpet.
Paris Jackson's boring Met Gala dress threw out all expectations for celebrity guests
The Met Gala is an event fit for adventurous, daring looks and one-of-a-kind styles. At the 2017 gala, Paris Jackson joined the star-studded carpet with a plain black midi-length dress, with a small peak-a-boo moment just underneath the bust to show some skin.
The nepo baby's dress lacks any wow factor, contrary to what is expected of Met Gala guests, making Jackson appear completely ill-prepared. At a venue where high fashion is the standard, Jackson's little black dress fails to compete and meet the standard.
Young Paris Jackson's unfinished and sheer look made for a daring misstep
Some of this outfit can be excused due to Paris Jackson's young age, as she was only 19 years old during the 2017 VMAs. But when walking on a carpet, a finished hem and undergarments matching the sheer overlay should be the goal.
What's so confusing about this look is that Jackson has done sheer looks before, and done them well, leaving many wondering how she failed this look so badly. Her posing on the carpet without shoes can speak to Jackson's outfit theme as a whole.
Paris Jackson's second Vanity Fair party fail
Another Vanity Fair after-party, another totally inappropriate look from Michael Jackson's daughter. In March 2022, Paris Jackson showed up at the after-party with a look that misses every meaning of the word 'party.'
The eye-catching ginormous ruffles that swirl throughout this outfit age Jackson and the look, appearing as something better fit for a fashion event or museum event — anything but a party. Jackson's messy bun hairdo adds to the nonsense of this look, creating a laid-back look for an overly ridiculous dress, making it all wrong for the after-party.