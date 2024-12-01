Paris Jackson's Complete Style Transformation
This article contains mentions of self-harm and suicide.
Paris Jackson may have been born into celebrity and fame, but her life has not always been easy. As the daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, Paris has enjoyed plenty of lavish vacations, expensive clothes, and professional modeling opportunities. However, despite this privilege, Paris Jackson has faced one tragedy after the next — starting with the death of her father when she was just 11 years old. Discussing this loss with Rolling Stone eight years later, Paris admitted that it had been difficult for her to move on. "They always say, 'Time heals.' But it really doesn't. You just get used to it. I live life with the mentality of 'OK, I lost the only thing that has ever been important to me,'" she revealed.
Following the death of her father, Paris struggled immensely. She used drugs, engaged in disordered eating, and battled depression. When she turned 15, Paris attempted suicide. "It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore," she told Rolling Stone.
As time went on, though, Paris began to heal. She discovered a passion for clothing and began to express her creativity in the world of fashion. In 2017, at the age of 19, Paris surprised the world by signing a lucrative modeling contract with Calvin Klein. Since then, she has transformed her sense of style, proving herself to be an excellent model with an eye for fashion.
As a child, Paris Jackson wore veils to protect her privacy
Despite facing many challenges in her teenage years, Paris Jackson has said her childhood with Michael Jackson was very happy. During this time, she enjoyed reading books, buying toys, and even staying at the occasional five-star hotel. As wonderful as it was for Paris to be raised by Michael, however, she did not experience a great deal of privacy. Because of the world's fascination with her father, Paris did not have much of a chance to experiment with fashion during her childhood. If anything, she was encouraged to use her clothing to hide from the prying eyes of the public.
For years, Michael Jackson's three children were expected to wear some combination of veils and masks over their faces. Paris resisted this strict, family rule at first, viewing it as odd. "Yeah, I'm like, 'This is stupid. Why am I wearing a mask?" Paris shared in an interview on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" (via YouTube) about her initial reaction to covering her face.
Over time, though, the singer's daughter came to understand that all the face coverings were meant to give her privacy. "I kind of realized, the older I got, like, he only tried to protect us. And, he explained that to us, too," Paris shared. It has been reported that Michael did not want the whole world to have photos of his kids. Apparently, he asked them to wear masks so that their childhood wouldn't be ruined by his fame.
Michael Jackson's daughter used her clothes as a tribute to her father
Michael Jackson may have done everything he could to protect his three children's faces from the public, but in the end, the trio could not hide forever. Following the pop star's death in 2009, Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson, and Blanket Jackson ditched their veils and revealed their faces at a memorial service watched by people across the globe. From that moment forward, Michael's kids were public figures, and Paris was finally able to publicly express herself through her clothes.
One of the first instances of this shift occurred in 2011 when Paris traveled to Cardiff, Wales, to attend a Michael Jackson tribute concert. Although she was just 13 years old at the time, Paris selected an outfit that was simply teeming with meaning. In memory of Michael, Paris wore a red and black leather jacket that looked strikingly like the piece her father had worn in his iconic "Thriller" music video. However, while her dad had paired the jacket with a pair of equally vibrant red leather pants, Paris opted for a simpler pair of black bottoms. She also wore a large jeweled belt that held a strong resemblance to one of her dad's most famous pieces. All in all, Paris' outfit showed her ability to use fashion as a way to express her emotions — both of grief and adoration — toward her late father.
Paris Jackson later moved on to a punk-rock look
As time went on, Paris Jackson began to migrate her fashion choices away from those of her father. Even though many of her public appearances were still linked to Michael Jackson's memory, Paris appeared to lean into a style of her own. This was evident in 2012 when she went to Grauman's Chinese Theater to induct her father into the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Rather than wear a bold belt or vibrant jacket to emulate Michael, Paris opted for a punk-rock look that was more reflective of her own alternative tastes.
Of course, just because Paris didn't dress like her father does not mean that her clothes failed to honor him. On the contrary, her black and gold t-shirt was designed to celebrate him, and even had the words "Michael Jackson" written on the bottom in cursive. Just above MJ's name stood his initials, which were flanked on either side with shadowy images of the singer mid-performance. Above it all, reigned the image of a large black crown and the title, "King of Pop."
In pure punk-rock style, Paris matched her graphic tee with a cute pair of black pants. She also styled herself with copious amounts of black eyeliner, which appeared to smudge around the outsides of her eyes. Her hair — which boasted a bright red streak — completed the punk-rock look with a dash of rebellious color.
Paris Jackson blended different styles during her teen years
During her teenage years, Paris Jackson maintained her more alternative sense of style. However, rather than embracing a totally rebellious look, Paris blended hints of punk-rock fashion with other, more mainstream trends. This was evident in 2015 when she attended opening night of the musical "Spring Awakening" at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles, California. Wearing knee-high boots and a strappy dress, Paris could have been any stylish girl of her generation.
That being said, unlike most other fashionistas, Paris' ensemble had a bit of an edge. Rather than wear just any old leather boots, Paris selected a pair of Dr. Martens that laced all the way to the top. She also sported darker shades — charcoal boots, a cloudy gray dress, and a black fringe purse — to give her outfit that key "rock and roll" feel. Dressing things down even further, Paris accessorized her look with a slew of inexpensive beaded bracelets, a couple of silver rings, and chipped black nail polish. Her heavy eye makeup and pink-streaked hair rounded out the more alternative vibe — even calling to mind the punk-inspired look that Avril Lavigne had previously embraced on the cover of her 2007 album "The Best Damn Thing." This mix of rebellious and cozy clothing was perhaps a precursor to what Paris would one day dub her "Janis Joplin meets Kurt Cobain" style (per Fashionista).
In 2017, Paris Jackson leaned into a more hippie look
A teenage Paris Jackson had no issues exploring the more "Kurt Cobain" elements of her style. However, it took her a while to experience more bohemian "Janice Joplin-style" clothes. This began to change in 2017 when Paris signed a seven-figure modeling contract with Calvin Klein. At the time, it was thought that the young model had attracted the brand with her dark, brooding look. As one industry insider told Page Six, "From a brand DNA perspective, it makes sense. It's very Calvin to be provocative and be first. Paris has been kind of an outsider. And wow, did she come out with a bang."
As Paris started to spend more time in the fashion world, however, she also began to experiment with varying styles. Motivated by the great fashion minds around her, the young model found her creative juices flowing. Fashion editor, Carine Roitfeld, even told the New York Post (via Page Six) that Paris was "extremely eager to take part in the shoot and creative process."
It didn't take long for the up-and-coming fashionista to apply this new knowledge to her clothes. By November 2017, Paris was attending the Melbourne Cup in more free-flowing bohemian wear. Dressed in a red Morrison frock and a pair of brown leather boots, Paris looked ever the pioneer girl. Despite this clear shift in style, some punk undertones were still apparent — no thanks to Paris' typical chest tattoos, beaded jewelry, and dark eyeliner.
Paris Jackson began to wear a lot of flared bottoms
As she grew increasingly comfortable with her bohemian side, Paris Jackson found herself falling in love with designer John Galliano's work. Galliano — who famously worked at Dior for over a decade — was once known for designing attention-grabbing pants. During his Dior days, many of Galliano's pieces were bright, colorful, and flared at the ankles. Paris fell in love with his style instantly. Speaking to Fashionista about the designer's work, Paris shared, "Pretty much anything that [John] Galliano designed while he was at Dior is number one for me. I have so many pairs of pants from that era and so many tops and jackets that it truly is my favorite end-all, be-all. I'm always looking for more stuff from those collections."
Thus, Paris began to wear a lot of Galliano bottoms, and at times, bottoms reminiscent of his work. In 2018, she wore a pair of scarlet flared bottoms to New York City Fashion Week. That same year, she attended the launch of Keith Haring's Alice + Olivia line in a crop top, which she paired with dark bell-bottom jeans. A month later, she went to a Versace show wearing one of the fashion house's most gorgeous multi-patterned, flare-legged pantsuits. These ensembles all carry Galliano's unique sense of color and cut into Paris' ever-evolving wardrobe.
In 2019, Paris Jackson began blending her signature alternative look with a touch of classic glam
Although Paris Jackson is famous for breaking boundaries in fashion, there did come a point where she began to incorporate some more classic glamour into her wardrobe. As Michael Jackson's beloved daughter, Paris often found herself on the guest list to some pretty amazing events. Plus, her career as a fashion model meant that she couldn't stick to purely casual wear 100% of the time. To dress things up for these more formal affairs, Paris began blending some old-school Hollywood glam with her signature rebellious look. This was clear at the 2019 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles — where Paris made quite the impression in a glitzy salmon-colored gown.
In her floor-length dress, Paris almost resembled any other gorgeous woman in Hollywood. However, while many of the other guests accessorized their attire with hoop earrings or chunky necklaces, Paris opted for something a little more "punk meets bohemian." Not only was the model sure to select a gown that would reveal her tattoos, but she also complemented them with a septum ring in her nose. To complete the more alternative aspects of the look, she wore her signature black eyeliner and beaded bracelets. As for the bohemian twist, Paris wore a single feather earring in one ear and a bone piece in the other. She drew together this mixture of styles by wearing a silky, earthy-colored dress that matched her style choices.
Paris Jackson began to wear outfits that hid her punk tattoos
Paris Jackson may be the queen of alternative looks, but that doesn't mean she can't rock a bit of haute couture. As she established herself in the modeling world, Paris came to feel that not every outfit required a host of accessories to express an emotion. Sometimes, she thought, a piece could simply speak for itself. With this in mind, Paris began appearing more in dresses that hid her tattoos, choosing instead to let her outfits shine. For Paris Fashion Week in 2022, the young model attended a Stella McCartney show in an intricate crochet dress that looped large flowers together. Although one or two of Paris' tattoos certainly peaked through, they hardly stole the show, remaining mostly below the fabric. At the 2024 Grammy's, Paris took things further when she underwent an hours-long makeover to cover her 80 tattoos.
The idea was to wear a classic black Celine gown without introducing any punk-rock elements into her overall look. Ultimately, Paris said her plan was successful. "One of my favorite looks was the Celine look that I wore to the Grammy's earlier this year where I covered all of my tattoos to let the dress have its moment," Paris would recall in an interview with Fashionista. While she did deviate a bit from her signature style, Paris' newfound flexibility has allowed her to explore a whole different side of the fashion world.
Paris Jackson has acquired a collection of gorgeous jackets
Paris Jackson may have rocked a lot of punk looks at the beginning of her fashion career, but nobody expected her to stick to that style forever. As one of her stylists, Sonia Young, told the Los Angeles Times in 2017, "She's 19. I think [Paris' looks are] always gonna be evolving, and I think fashion always is evolving. I don't think we have a label where we want to go or what we want to achieve."
In 2023 and 2024, Paris began to reveal a penchant for stunning jackets. September 2023 saw her wearing a mod-esque brown leather jacket to the Yves Saint Laurent MYSELF Beauty Party in Paris. She also sported what appeared to be a brown suede jacket to the AllSaints 30th anniversary show in London. Although it's hard to know whether or not these pieces were made from real leather, it's important to note that Paris tends to thrift these types of products. As she told Fashionista, "I don't like the idea of an animal having died for one season's worth of popularity and then collecting dust in a store. So I buy a lot of old vintage leather and vintage fur."
But, not all of Paris' jackets are leather. In September 2024, the model was spotted at Paris Fashion Week wearing a dramatic trench coat that reached her ankle. As she didn't remove the coat — or reveal what she was wearing beneath — Paris allowed the piece to shine.
Paris Jackson has embraced wearing more neutral tones
Paris Jackson is all grown up, and her sense of style has matured along with her. As she's gotten older, the model has found herself drawn to earth tones. Neutral beiges and browns have become increasingly apparent in Paris' wardrobe. Speaking to Fashionista, the celebrity explained her fascination with the shade, stating, "My favorite color is brown and I've been sporting it for years and I think as we're coming into fall more people are going to be wearing brown, so that color is eye candy for me."
At London Fashion Week's 2024 British Vogue and Rabanne party, Paris shone in a plaster-brown floor-length dress covered in sparkles. The dress — which covered her arms and fell to her ankles — revealed none of her tattoos. Instead, it gave Paris a clean and neutral look that accentuated her frame. Of course, this was not the only time that Paris wore a brown dress. In March 2024, she attended "MJ: The Musical" in London along with her siblings, Prince and Blanket Jackson. Ever the fashionista, Paris sported a rusty, brown dress designed by Giambattista Valli.