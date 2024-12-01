Paris Jackson's Complete Style Transformation

This article contains mentions of self-harm and suicide.

Paris Jackson may have been born into celebrity and fame, but her life has not always been easy. As the daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, Paris has enjoyed plenty of lavish vacations, expensive clothes, and professional modeling opportunities. However, despite this privilege, Paris Jackson has faced one tragedy after the next — starting with the death of her father when she was just 11 years old. Discussing this loss with Rolling Stone eight years later, Paris admitted that it had been difficult for her to move on. "They always say, 'Time heals.' But it really doesn't. You just get used to it. I live life with the mentality of 'OK, I lost the only thing that has ever been important to me,'" she revealed.

Advertisement

Following the death of her father, Paris struggled immensely. She used drugs, engaged in disordered eating, and battled depression. When she turned 15, Paris attempted suicide. "It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore," she told Rolling Stone.

As time went on, though, Paris began to heal. She discovered a passion for clothing and began to express her creativity in the world of fashion. In 2017, at the age of 19, Paris surprised the world by signing a lucrative modeling contract with Calvin Klein. Since then, she has transformed her sense of style, proving herself to be an excellent model with an eye for fashion.

Advertisement