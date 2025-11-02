King Charles Managed To Do One Thing His Mother Queen Elizabeth Never Did During Vatican Visit

In a testament to her longevity, Queen Elizabeth II met a total of five popes over the course of her life. It all started in 1951, when then-Princess Elizabeth met with Pope Pius XII. It was a symbolic "burying of the hatchet" between the Catholic Church and the royal family centuries after Pope Pius V excommunicated Queen Elizabeth I on the grounds of heresy several centuries earlier in 1570. Elizabeth was crowned Queen of England when she was only 27 years old, going on to meet with Pope John XXIII in 1961, Pope John Paul II on three separate occasions between 1980 and 2000, Pope Benedict XVI in 2010, and Pope Francis in 2014.

However, during his own visit to the Vatican to meet with Pope Leo XIV in October 2025, Elizabeth's successor, King Charles III, managed to make history by doing something that even his mother couldn't during her seven-decade reign. During his trip to Rome, the king prayed with Pope Leo at the Sistine Chapel, marking the first time the reigning monarch of England has prayed with the pope since King Henry VIII split from the Catholic Church and formed the Church of England in 1534. "70 years ago, it was not possible for Catholics and Anglicans to go into one another's churches without causing great offence," Westminster Abbey theologian Jamie Hawkey said of the landmark moment (via The Guardian), adding, "This is a moment where history can be seen to be healed."