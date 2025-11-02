The Rumor About Kanye West's Major Money Troubles Has Gone From Bad To Worse

From feuding with Taylor Swift to verbally attacking his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye "Ye" West has been involved in a number of messy controversies over the years. And beyond the mess in his personal life, it turns out that his professional life — and by extension his bank account — may not be all that great either. The fact that West is selling off property seems to signal that West's money problems are only getting worse.

Before West's public downfall in the early 2020s, he purchased multiple properties in Wyoming, including the 6,713-acre Bighorn Mountain Ranch, which he bought in 2019. He has now sold it back to the Flitner family, the same family that he bought it from. When he bought the place, it sounded like he had high hopes to create a "Yeezy Campus" in Wyoming. However, 2022 saw the dramatic collapse of multiple business partnerships after antisemitic remarks by West came out, not long after Kim filed for divorce from West.

It was also around this time that he started listing a number of his Wyoming properties, including Bighorn Mountain Ranch, for sale. It went on and off the market for a bit, and West spent time there in the wake of his divorce, apparently calling it his "therapy ranch," according to Robb Report. West, to the relief of the Flitner family, didn't demolish the historic properties that were on that land, including some that dated back decades.. But whatever solace he was able to find there, he apparently just couldn't hold on to, selling the land for $14 million in September 2025.