Camilla Parker Bowles' Life Was Never The Same After Princess Diana's Death

On August 31, 1997, Princess Diana died in a tragic car accident in Paris. Leading up to the crash, she was one of the most popular women in the world — while her ex-husband's girlfriend, now-Queen Camilla, was one of the most despised. At the time, the public viewed Diana and Camilla as polar opposites. Glamorous, fashionable, and compassionate, Diana had earned the title of the People's Princess. Camilla, meanwhile, was a homier type of personality who liked to hang out with her horses more than dress up — Seriously, just look at the most outdated outfits Queen Camilla has ever worn.

Years later royal expert Tina Brown, admitted, "[S]he was not a glamour girl, Camilla, at any point. I mean, part of her appeal is that this is a woman who likes to wear comfortable shoes that — you know, because she doesn't like to get bunions." Compared to the fashion icon that was Princess Diana, Camilla didn't stand a chance in the court of public opinion. But if that was true before Diana's death, things for Camilla only got worse after that fateful night in August 1997. After Diana died, she faced hatred and judgment from all levels of society. While her relationship with King Charles III evolved for the better, her public image quickly deteriorated — leading to some of the hardest years of her life.