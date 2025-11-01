The Transformation Of Dolly Parton's Hair Through The Years
We can't deny it: We just love Dolly Parton. She is one of the very few stars who transcended normal "fame" to become an important part of American history — and not just for her incredible voice and lyrical prowess. Parton is an actor, a visionary, and a style sensation. She's always marched to the beat of her own drum, putting her own stamp on trends. But while trends can come and go, Parton has always stayed true to her platinum blond hair, serving look after sun-kissed look. From her early childhood days to her '70s, higher-than-heaven styles and impressive '80s perms, no one does it quite like this country gal.
Whether you best remember her look in "9 to 5" or are a fan of her more stripped-down aesthetic, there's a Dolly Parton to suit everyone. Let's revisit Parton's incredible hairstyles over the years. Buckle up, buttercup!
Dolly Parton's childhood 'do was neat and trim
Dolly Parton's platinum blond hair is so iconic that it's difficult to imagine a time when the star wasn't rocking it. However, back in 1955, Parton was just sweet little Dolly from Tennessee. As the photo above shows, Parton's hair was kept short and trim during this time, with her waves cut close to show off that trademark grin. It's no secret that the singer's family lived in poverty, but Parton's sunshine spirit shines through in this photo regardless.
Though it's a black and white snap, it's clear that Parton's hair is nowhere near the color that she would become known for later on in her life. This cute throwback serves as a reminder to all of us that style comes with age — but this kind of natural beauty simply can't be taught! Parton kept the rest of the look simple with a striped, button-down shirt and a cute black wristwatch.
Dolly's style started to evolve in the 1960s
The '60s were such a fun time for fashion, with miniskirts and go-go boots paving the way for female empowerment. Of course, the hair trends were just as fun as the clothes, and Dolly Parton wasn't about to miss out on that bandwagon. I965 was a big year for Parton, who signed to Monument Records and stepped out into the world looking like a million dollars. As a result, she made her way onto the charts for the first time. That year, Parton rocked a classic '60s hairdo, a beehive. This was the signature hairstyle of the era, and Parton fit right in.
Though the beehive was impressive and of-the-moment, it didn't take away from Dolly's features. With her tresses swept away from her face, it gave Parton's fans the opportunity to see her beautiful smile and kind eyes on full display. This hairstyle easily wore some stars, but make no mistake, it was Parton who was in full control here, hairspray and all.
Dolly's platinum locks became her trademark
Dolly Parton went from strength to strength in the 1970s, reaching No. 3 on the country charts with "Mule Skinner Blues (Blue Yodel No.8)" and having her first No. 1 single in 1971. That year, a fresh-faced Parton was photographed hugging comedian John Belushi in New York. Parton's hair was so blond it was almost white, giving the appearance of a halo. While Parton's glorious hairdo was backcombed within an inch of its life, it was perfectly coiffed in curls that would've made Scarlett O'Hara proud.
Parton added an extra element of fun with a floral accessory. At the time, she was just 24 years old, still in the early days of her career and not quite yet a mainstream success — though fast on her way there. Parton's look was very reminiscent of the decade, with her hair perfectly complementing her rosy-cheeked country gal aesthetic. This style would make Parton one of the most recognizable stars of her time, and it's often this era that gets re-created in modern-day Halloween costumes.
She rocked a headscarf in the '70s
The best details about Dolly Parton's most memorable outfits are the ones that are truly reminiscent of the time period. 1970s style was all about big, bold hair (just ask Farrah Fawcett) and a well-placed headscarf. Parton nailed the decade's trends, and arguably did it better than most. In 1977, she was photographed with her incredible blond tresses swept to the side and tied back in a floral headscarf that complemented her rosy skin tone perfectly — plus, it matched her blouse.
Of course, you can take the girl out of the country, but not the country out of the girl, and Parton finished off the look with a denim button-down. This look is so classic that it might even pass for retro chic today, but that doesn't mean we don't have questions — like exactly how much hairspray did it take to hold Parton's curls in this gravity-defying pose? Answers on a postcard, please.
Short and sassy ruled in 9 to 5
By the time the hit movie "9 to 5" came around, the stunning transformation of Dolly Parton was in full swing. Parton wasn't just a country crooner but a mainstream powerhouse. Parton's hair looked noticeably different for the movie, in which she starred opposite Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. While Parton didn't sacrifice any height, it was the start of a new decade, and she sported a rounded blond perm that framed her face. It was a powerful and distinctive look that gave the singer a youthful visage that seemed playful and flirty.
Parton has always tended to lean toward longer cuts than short 'dos, though, and it was a relatively fleeting style moment in the icon's career. While it may not have been Parton's favorite style, this movie (and the accompanying hit song) is so much a part of pop culture history that its place in canon is cemented forever.
Dolly fully embraced '80s fashion with a heavy perm
Some '80s fashion trends made a big comeback in 2023, but we're still waiting for perms to come back into play. If you thought that Parton's 1960s beehive was impressive, it couldn't possibly hold a candle to the singer's 1980s look. Parton's perm was glossier than anyone else's, blonder, and somehow just more impressive on every level. In 1985, Parton was photographed looking like she had just strolled off the set of "Dallas." Her hair was perfectly coiffed, and her makeup was quintessentially '80s, with pink eye shadow reaching up to her eyebrows, dark mascara, and glossy pink lipstick to wrap it all up neatly in a bow.
There are very few stars who can establish themselves as a true fashion icon of every era, but Parton is one of them. During one of her shows in 1987, Parton was asked by a fan about the difference between her real hair and wigs. After cracking a joke, Parton said (via Facebook), "My hair is blond, about shoulder length, I keep it real blond. But it don't look that much different. It's just that my own hair won't stay up as high as I want it to."
When Dolly discovered layers, all bets were off
The '90s were a fabulous time for pop culture vultures. We saw the rise of the internet and had more access to stars than ever before. At the very start of the decade, Dolly Parton showed up with a brand new hairdo that still paid homage to the big, bold styles of the previous decade — but this time, layers were king. With short, choppy, and arguably wilder than ever straight layers on top and long, sleek layers at the bottom, this look can be described as a Hollywood mullet. While the cut itself was enough to turn heads, it was interesting that Parton steered away from the usual platinum hue for this outing.
Instead, her hair was a more natural, golden color with subtle highlights. It's good to mix it up every now and then, and perhaps the standard Parton shade would have clashed a little too much with the vibrant yellow of her outfit — which was also present in her earrings. Looking back, this might seem like a questionable fashion choice, but Parton was right on trend at the time.
Dolly took a page out of Pamela Anderson's book in 1998
These days, Pamela Anderson is unrecognizable thanks to her extreme makeunder — and it's a gorgeous sight to behold. Anderson was the embodiment of '90s style, with her trademark bleached-blond hair, thin eyebrows, and hourglass figure. She was one of the most famous women of the era, so was it any wonder that Dolly Parton decided to take a page out of Pammy's book when she visited London's Hard Rock cafe in 1998? Parton piled her pale blond tresses into a high updo with curls that Anderson herself would have been proud to sport. A few loose strands framed her face as she planted a smooch on an unsuspecting police officer.
However, there's no denying that Parton's straight and spiky fringe was an interesting choice for the country superstar. If it had been dyed black, it could easily have passed as a Lydia Deetz from "Beetlejuice" cosplay, proving one thing and one thing alone: color consideration is paramount when choosing hairstyles!
Short, fun, and flirty for the new millenium
Some of Dolly Parton's most stunning throwback photos can be traced to the aughts. It was a truly transformative time in fashion. Style icons played with layering, funky silhouettes, and even — dare we mention — skorts. Parton may have never rocked butterfly clips in her hair, but that doesn't mean she didn't have fun, y'all. In 2001, Parton embraced the new millennium with a short, scrappy, and layered hairstyle that was really popular at the time. Stars like Dido and Whitney Houston rocked similar styles throughout the decade, but of course, Parton put her own unique spin on it.
This look was undeniably fun, and when paired with a brown leather skirt and an embellished waistcoat, propelled Parton's style into the 21st century with a bang. If there's one thing that Parton is good at, it's staying true to her roots while keeping up with trends. We'll add that to the ever-growing list of why Parton is the GOAT.
Golden locks for her 2005 album launch
In 2005, Dolly Parton did it again when she released her 39th (yes, you read that right) studio album, "Those Were the Days." Parton sang her heart out on the record, which also featured the likes of Keith Urban and Alison Krauss. And even though it was a collection of songs from bygone eras, Parton showed up looking like a mid-aughts queen at the album's launch at Best Buy in New York. She wore a figure-hugging cream suit with diamante fringe detailing and a halo of choppy layered blond hair. The voluminous hairstyle worked perfectly with her outfit and set the stage for her sparkly silver hoop earrings.
While Parton may have preferred big curls in the '70s and '80s, the aughts cemented the fact that she was a little over it — and that straight hair didn't have to be dull or flat. She could still get the height she wanted without having to go in with the curling iron. That's pure artistry, if you ask us.
Dolly Parton's complex updo was a late aughts statement
What happens when you get three powerhouses to star in a hit comedy? A musical is born. In 2008, "9 to 5: The Musical" debuted on Broadway, bringing Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda together again to celebrate it. Parton wasn't just an inspiration for the musical — she wrote all of the music and lyrics herself. For opening night in Los Angeles, Parton wore an unusual, complicated updo that put Fonda and Tomlin's hairstylists to shame. The multilayered style had loose strands springing from it like a fountain, which was something a little different for the star. She kept it straight and sleek, with its chunkier parts framing her beaming face.
Funky styles like this weren't uncommon around this time, though they were usually seen on somewhat younger stars. As we know, Parton was — and continues to be — living proof that you don't have to ignore trends when you get to a certain age.
She went playful for the Today show
Some stars like to retire from the spotlight when they reach a certain age, but not Dolly Parton. Parton is a powerhouse, and in 2014, she delighted fans with an appearance on the "Today" show to promote her album "Blue Smoke." Parton didn't choose to be a wallflower (does she ever?) and opted to wear a black and white polka dot shirt with a striped waistcoat and striped tie. She even added a white fringe skirt to give it her trademark country twist. Though the outfit may have had enough going on to make a statement on its own, Parton added a very interesting updo featuring lots of tiny ponytails.
Some face-framing layers softened the look, but there was no playing down this all-in, outrageous vibe. Would we have it any other way? That's a hard pass.
Dolly's hair was the picture of health for the SAG Awards
Have you ever wondered how many wigs Dolly Parton really has? The number might be higher than you think, but it can also be a pretty difficult guess. Some of Parton's hairdos are undoubtedly man-made, but we'd put good money on this look from the 2017 SAG Awards being Parton's au naturel tresses. There was something about the glossiness and slightly out-of-place tresses that screamed real. Regardless of whether it's a wig or the real thing, this look truly suited Parton down to the ground. It's not often she plays it down, but everything from the beautifully-toned golden color to the loose curls and slight backcomb just looked effortlessly glamorous and chic.
Parton finished off the look with a figure-hugging, floor-length semi-sheer gown with plenty of glitter and shimmer. This is arguably one of Parton's best looks in more recent years. It's understated while also being undeniably Dolly.
A more natural blond won out in 2022
When it comes to hair, Dolly Parton is never going to hang up her scissors and call it a day. She's never going to go into her stylist and ask for something classic and chic, or walk away with a bob. It's not who she is aesthetically, and it's absolutely not what we expect her to be. Each time we see her, she's switched something up a little more — and we love it. In 2022, Parton attended the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony wearing a suitably edgy black outfit with metal chains and holes. She kept her makeup smoky, with copper eyes, big lashes, and a pearly lip, while her hair looked tousled enough to give Rod Stewart a run for his money.
Clearly, Parton got the rock 'n' roll memo and decided to go all out, her blond hair a more honeyed color than we often see. This whole aesthetic gave us a little insight into an alternate universe where Parton isn't a country sensation but a rock goddess.
Dolly keeps it feathered and light in 2025
In an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Dolly Parton once explained where she got her style inspo from — a woman whom she labeled "the town trash wh***," who she thought was beautiful. "I would just see this woman with this yellow hair piled on her head, a bright red lipstick, red nails, high-heeled shoes, and I thought she was the prettiest thing I'd ever seen ... and I thought to myself, that's what I want to be." The heart wants what it wants, and Parton has been piling her own yellow hair high on her head ever since she was old enough to strut into a salon. In 2025, she continued with her tradition when she appeared at "Dolly: An Original Musical."
Parton's hair wasn't as high as it was in decades past, but it was still buoyant enough to retain that wonderful style we've come to know and love. With slightly flicked out bangs and lighter volume in the lengths, there's no denying that even now, Parton isn't ready to kiss goodbye to the bleach and thinning shears.