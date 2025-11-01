The Transformation Of Dolly Parton's Hair Through The Years

We can't deny it: We just love Dolly Parton. She is one of the very few stars who transcended normal "fame" to become an important part of American history — and not just for her incredible voice and lyrical prowess. Parton is an actor, a visionary, and a style sensation. She's always marched to the beat of her own drum, putting her own stamp on trends. But while trends can come and go, Parton has always stayed true to her platinum blond hair, serving look after sun-kissed look. From her early childhood days to her '70s, higher-than-heaven styles and impressive '80s perms, no one does it quite like this country gal.

Whether you best remember her look in "9 to 5" or are a fan of her more stripped-down aesthetic, there's a Dolly Parton to suit everyone. Let's revisit Parton's incredible hairstyles over the years. Buckle up, buttercup!