Pamela Anderson Is Unrecognizable After Her Most Dramatic Hair Transformation Yet

Over the summer, Pamela Anderson and actor Liam Neeson embarked on a press tour for their film, "The Naked Gun." With the two sharing several tender moments together, it was only a matter of time before it looked like Neeson and Anderson couldn't outrun the romance rumors. However, as quickly as their rumored romance sparked, it seemed to fizzle as soon as the duo no longer needed to be seen in public together. This led many fans to feel as if Anderson and Neeson's faked a romance as a PR stunt, which the "Baywatch" actor denies. "I do not and will never feed into PR stunts," Anderson said in September, according to People. "I'm authentically driven. ... And I'm not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life."

Considering the many tragedies Anderson has gone through, it makes sense that she would want to keep some things close to the vest. As much as she is right to explain the fact "that it's my job" to get steamy with onscreen coworkers, many still feel a bit swindled by her hot romance summer. Now, heading into burnt redhead fall, fans just might be side-eyeing Anderson's suggestion that she doesn't do publicity stunts. Especially when considering that premiering her new hair in a dazzling black dress with a sleek '80s feel is certainly one way to garner buzz for her current project.