Pamela Anderson Is Unrecognizable After Her Most Dramatic Hair Transformation Yet
A stunning heartthrob of the 1990s and beyond, Pamela Anderson has undergone quite the impressive transformation over the years. Going from blonde bombshell during her marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee to fresh fresh-faced silver fox in her 50s, Anderson has been leaning into presenting a more authentic version of herself. However, on October 1, upon arriving at the Mugler fashion show in Paris, France, Anderson revealed her biggest hair transformation yet. Eschewing her traditional platinum blonde locks for a shaggy, copper tone red head has Anderson fully unrecognizable.
According to Elle, the drastic makeover is for Anderson's upcoming role in "Love Is Not The Answer," the first film to be directed by actor Michael Cera. The choppy bangs and stark styling were allegedly inspired by Bibi Andersson and Gunnel Lindblom, two powerhouses of Swedish cinema, which might suggest the tone Cera's debut film could be headed towards. What's so striking about the hair transformation is that it comes on the heels of a separate, rather successful publicity stunt involving Anderson — one that also had fans feeling taken aback. Although she claims to be presenting her truest self, there still seems to be much Anderson is keeping beneath the surface.
Pamela Anderson might have used Liam Neeson for publicity
Over the summer, Pamela Anderson and actor Liam Neeson embarked on a press tour for their film, "The Naked Gun." With the two sharing several tender moments together, it was only a matter of time before it looked like Neeson and Anderson couldn't outrun the romance rumors. However, as quickly as their rumored romance sparked, it seemed to fizzle as soon as the duo no longer needed to be seen in public together. This led many fans to feel as if Anderson and Neeson's faked a romance as a PR stunt, which the "Baywatch" actor denies. "I do not and will never feed into PR stunts," Anderson said in September, according to People. "I'm authentically driven. ... And I'm not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life."
Considering the many tragedies Anderson has gone through, it makes sense that she would want to keep some things close to the vest. As much as she is right to explain the fact "that it's my job" to get steamy with onscreen coworkers, many still feel a bit swindled by her hot romance summer. Now, heading into burnt redhead fall, fans just might be side-eyeing Anderson's suggestion that she doesn't do publicity stunts. Especially when considering that premiering her new hair in a dazzling black dress with a sleek '80s feel is certainly one way to garner buzz for her current project.