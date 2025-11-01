What Happened To The Girl Who Played Lydia In Mrs Doubtfire?

The 1993 release of "Mrs. Doubtfire" saw Fox catch lightning in a bottle. With its impressive cast of memorable characters, the film successfully captured both a compelling and comedic story, depicting a divorced man who disguises himself as a nanny to spend more time with his periodically estranged children. As the late Robin Williams was a primary highlight of the film, the supporting roles of his on-screen kids, Chris, Lydia, and Natalie, were just as significant. However, what's most notable after the 32-year milestone is the growth of each of the child actors. From Matthew Lawrence, who played Chris, solidifying his acting success as a former cast member on "Boy Meets World," to Mara Wilson, who played Natalie, transitioning to more behind-the-scenes work, it was clear just how prominent their stints were. But what about Lydia?

While it's easy to assume that the once-popular child star, Lisa Jakub, completely vanished from the public eye, this isn't entirely the case. Some "Mrs. Doubtfire" fans may not be privy to the number of achievements she's been able to fulfill since her departure from the cult-classic film, but Jakub is still finding notable success, albeit away from Hollywood. Whether it be starting her own non-profit organization, using her online presence to promote mental wellness, or becoming a well-renowned author, Jakub has been more than fortunate in a laundry list of ventures. To learn more about her whereabouts and current projects, here is everything Lisa Jakub has been up to since she portrayed Lydia in "Mrs. Doubtfire."