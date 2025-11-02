Scandalous Rumors About David Muir We Can't Ignore

David Muir, acclaimed host of ABC's "World News Tonight," has a long and decorated history on air. Muir first made his mark on ABC back in 2003 when he became an anchor for "World News Now" after a three-year stint on WCVB. He then stepped into the role of Diane Sawyer's predecessor on "World News Tonight" in 2014. As host of the evening news series, Muir received millions of viewers nightly. Throughout his years delivering the news, Muir has made cringeworthy mistakes caught by audiences, collected himself an arsenal of bad moments on air, and made some missteps in his career.

Yet, the news anchor remained successful. What you need to know about Muir is that he will continue his efforts to make his mark. "I think it's really important to continue to try being better," he told People in May 2025. "The moment you stop learning, the moment you're no longer curious, the moment you don't believe you can be better ... is probably a time to sort of check yourself." With his fast climb to stardom and sharp journalistic instincts, Muir has certainly crafted a reputation to be reckoned with, but his golden boy image has not been unsullied by the rumor mill.