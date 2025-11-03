Nicole Kidman Is Nearly Unrecognizable With Her Natural Hair

Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman has had an absolutely gorgeous hair transformation over the years — both on screen and behind the scenes. During an appearance on "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" in 2019, Kidman noted that sometimes a complete physical transformation was needed to properly portray a particular character. In her personal life, Kidman has also seemingly used her hair to send a message. Take, for example, the bold breakup hairstyle she wore at Paris Fashion Week after officially splitting from Keith Urban. Whatever the reason may be, the fact remains that Kidman's original hair is a feature she hid for quite a while over the course of her career, be it by straightening out her natural curls or donning various wigs (just don't ask her about those wigs, as it tends not to go over well). These days, the "Batman Forever" star has changed so much that she looks borderline unrecognizable in throwback photos with her natural, curly hair.

Patrick Riviere/Getty

As for why Kidman started straightening her hair, the Australian actress says she was trying to fit a certain mold that she now realizes wasn't for her. "I really wanted to have that suntanned skin and long blonde hair," she told Who Magazine (via Today) in 2017. "I wanted to conform and be the Aussie beach girl. And I was never going to be that." Kidman then confessed, "I wish I had my curls back. I tortured them to death. I always say, 'Don't ruin the ringlets!'" What's more, this wouldn't be the last time Kidman expressed regret over the way she treated her natural hair.