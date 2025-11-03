Nicole Kidman Is Nearly Unrecognizable With Her Natural Hair
Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman has had an absolutely gorgeous hair transformation over the years — both on screen and behind the scenes. During an appearance on "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" in 2019, Kidman noted that sometimes a complete physical transformation was needed to properly portray a particular character. In her personal life, Kidman has also seemingly used her hair to send a message. Take, for example, the bold breakup hairstyle she wore at Paris Fashion Week after officially splitting from Keith Urban. Whatever the reason may be, the fact remains that Kidman's original hair is a feature she hid for quite a while over the course of her career, be it by straightening out her natural curls or donning various wigs (just don't ask her about those wigs, as it tends not to go over well). These days, the "Batman Forever" star has changed so much that she looks borderline unrecognizable in throwback photos with her natural, curly hair.
As for why Kidman started straightening her hair, the Australian actress says she was trying to fit a certain mold that she now realizes wasn't for her. "I really wanted to have that suntanned skin and long blonde hair," she told Who Magazine (via Today) in 2017. "I wanted to conform and be the Aussie beach girl. And I was never going to be that." Kidman then confessed, "I wish I had my curls back. I tortured them to death. I always say, 'Don't ruin the ringlets!'" What's more, this wouldn't be the last time Kidman expressed regret over the way she treated her natural hair.
Nicole Kidman hopes others will learn from her hair mistakes
For as much as she has undeniably rocked different hairstyles over the years, Nicole Kidman would apparently trade it all for a chance at returning her natural curls to their former glory. Just one year removed from her 2017 interview with Who, the "Paddington" actress elaborated on her hair regrets in a separate interview with Refinery29. "I had that hair. I shouldn't have abused my hair," she said, adding, "I loved that hair. What was I thinking?" At the time, Kidman also noted, "I'm working on getting that hair again." But while Kidman has worn curls since then, such as in an August 2025 Instagram post, her hair still tends to lack the sheer volume it once had.
If nothing else, Kidman at least hopes that others will learn from her mistakes. In a May 2025 interview with Allure, the Oscar winner looked back fondly at how her curls appeared in the 1990 sports film "Days of Thunder," in which she appeared opposite ex-husband Tom Cruise (though she also acknowledged that the humidity of the film's Florida set definitely helped out in the volume department). "Why did I straighten my hair?" Kidman once again pondered, adding, "I love my hair there. That is my natural hair. Isn't that crazy? So, little girls out there, embrace the curl. Do not follow in my steps and straighten your hair."