Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Have A Bigger Age Gap Than We Realized
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romance was definitely not on many people's bingo cards for 2025. But there we were, scrolling through photos of the pair on intimate dinner dates and having cuddle sessions aboard a yacht. Apart from the unlikely match-up of the pop star and the politician, what's perhaps even more surprising is the age gap between Perry and Trudeau. The former prime minister of Canada, who looks younger than his 53 years of age, is about 13 years older than the "I Kissed a Girl" singer. In fact, the couple used Perry's 41st birthday dinner at Crazy Horse Paris to officially debut their romance publicly. The Los Angeles Times reported that Trudeau and Perry were seen leaving the cabaret club together, all smiles as Trudeau led them to an SUV with his hand on the small of her back.
Despite their surprising age gap, Trudeau and Perry are at similar stages in their lives, both having ended serious relationships with significant others while maintaining high-profile careers. In July of 2025, Perry and her former fiancé Orlando Bloom, 48, confirmed that they had already ended their romance of nearly a decade and had been "shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," according to a statement published by People. In 2023, Trudeau and his ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire, 50, announced that they were ending their 18-year marriage.
Katy Perry is falling for Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted getting cozy over dinner in Montreal in July of 2025 — just weeks after Perry's breakup with Orlando Bloom was made public. But the new couple appeared to be quite smitten with each other. Days later, Trudeau was spotted gazing at Perry lovingly from the audience while she performed "Firework" during her Montreal concert. In October, the pair was spotted making out aboard a yacht near Santa Barbara, leaving no question about their (very handsy) intentions. Their PDA was undoubtedly difficult for Sophie Grégoire to see, and Perry and Trudeau's relationship already has everyone picking sides.
A source revealed to People that Perry was falling fast for the politician, explaining, "Katy didn't expect to fall for somebody so soon, but Justin checks all the boxes. He has a great sense of humor, he's charming and treats her with respect." Trudeau has seemingly worked hard to woo the popstar in between stops on her hectic world tour. "They both have busy schedules but make time for each other and have a really strong connection," another insider shared. Perry and Trudeau have yet to speak publicly about their romance, but it sounds like they might just be a perfect match.