Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Have A Bigger Age Gap Than We Realized

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romance was definitely not on many people's bingo cards for 2025. But there we were, scrolling through photos of the pair on intimate dinner dates and having cuddle sessions aboard a yacht. Apart from the unlikely match-up of the pop star and the politician, what's perhaps even more surprising is the age gap between Perry and Trudeau. The former prime minister of Canada, who looks younger than his 53 years of age, is about 13 years older than the "I Kissed a Girl" singer. In fact, the couple used Perry's 41st birthday dinner at Crazy Horse Paris to officially debut their romance publicly. The Los Angeles Times reported that Trudeau and Perry were seen leaving the cabaret club together, all smiles as Trudeau led them to an SUV with his hand on the small of her back.

Despite their surprising age gap, Trudeau and Perry are at similar stages in their lives, both having ended serious relationships with significant others while maintaining high-profile careers. In July of 2025, Perry and her former fiancé Orlando Bloom, 48, confirmed that they had already ended their romance of nearly a decade and had been "shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," according to a statement published by People. In 2023, Trudeau and his ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire, 50, announced that they were ending their 18-year marriage.