ABC News Anchor David Muir Lives An Incredibly Lavish Life

Anchor David Muir isn't just attracting audiences as he ages like fine wine while helming ABC's "World News Tonight." The journalist is also a money magnet, drawing in significant wealth after building a lucrative career. Much of Muir's personal life remains private due to his discreet stance on fame. However, one thing you need to know about Muir is his affluence. In addition to his $8 million salary at ABC, his net worth is estimated at $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It's no surprise that he's one of the highest-paid anchors at the network, given his unfettered dedication to his craft. But what he does with his money shows that after a long day covering hurricanes and wars, Muir can relax in utmost luxury.

Take, for example, his real estate holdings. Muir has owned several multimillion-dollar homes over the years. In 2013, he bought a stunning, historic townhouse in Manhattan's West Village for $4.2 million. Built in 1877 by Alexander M. McKean, the four-story home boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and state-of-the-art appliances, according to its 2025 listing on Compass. After nearly two months on the market, Muir sold his NYC residence in September 2025 for $6.85 million.

It's unclear if Muir still owns a place in the city, but upstate, he lives like a king. In 2019, he bought a palatial property on New York's Skaneateles Lake for $7 million. Muir told Syracuse.com that he was eager to save the historic house, built in 1890, especially since it was near his family. He added, "This job takes me all over the world, and I can't think of a better place to catch my breath."