Cheryl Burke's Return To DWTS Put Her Unrecognizable New Look In The Spotlight

Fans were thrilled to see Cheryl Burke return to "Dancing With the Stars" to guest host for the Halloween episode on October 28. Yet, it wasn't a costume that made her unrecognizable. Instead, it's Burke's new appearance that is getting attention. Burke only stepped away from the "DWTS" stage for three years, but she's changed enough to have fans of the show buzzing about how different she looks.

Burke was a professional dancer on "DWTS" for a whopping 26 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball trophy twice during her tenure. As a result, fans definitely knew what she looked like. And, according to what they're saying online, this is not it.

The dance pro is no stranger to comments about her appearance, however. In May, Burke spoke out about having recently lost around 35 lbs., and according to her, the public's reactions to her new look were surprising. "These are all assumptions that people have thrown at me, as far as Ozempic, my face," she told People, adding, "I've always had criticism, but what's shocking is that this is worse than when I gained weight." And, it seems that her return to the small screen has reignited talk among fans about her new look.