10 Celebrities Whose Faces Looked Totally Different In 2025

The year 2025 was quite a time for celebrity transformations. It seemed like every other week, the internet was left dazed by once-familiar celebrity faces that had seemingly morphed into almost unrecognizable versions of their old selves. From Hollywood heartthrobs to pop princesses, a number of well-known stars surprised fans with supposed changes to their appearance — either real or perceived — that sparked endless conversations around plastic surgery, facelifts, fillers, and whatnot on social media. While some of these celebrities unabashedly embraced the changes they made to their faces (case in point: Kris Jenner), others like Taylor Swift and Anne Hathaway who came under the radar refrained from partaking in the discourse.

Though such conversations around beauty standards usually allow male celebrities more leeway, it was interesting to see classic hunks like Orlando Bloom and Bradley Cooper also being pulled into the discussion for the way they've been aging. Of course, not every transformation was judged critically. Toward celebrities like Selena Gomez and Jonah Hill, who have been open about their health and the way it has affected their body weight, audiences were somewhat judicious in their reactions. Across the spectrum, however, the conversation touched on more than just aesthetics and was a telling reflection of how public scrutiny engages with the idea of celebrity optics when it comes to wellness, beauty, and personal choice. Not all transformations came with surefire answers, but the mystery only added to the fascination.