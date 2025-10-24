10 Celebrities Whose Faces Looked Totally Different In 2025
The year 2025 was quite a time for celebrity transformations. It seemed like every other week, the internet was left dazed by once-familiar celebrity faces that had seemingly morphed into almost unrecognizable versions of their old selves. From Hollywood heartthrobs to pop princesses, a number of well-known stars surprised fans with supposed changes to their appearance — either real or perceived — that sparked endless conversations around plastic surgery, facelifts, fillers, and whatnot on social media. While some of these celebrities unabashedly embraced the changes they made to their faces (case in point: Kris Jenner), others like Taylor Swift and Anne Hathaway who came under the radar refrained from partaking in the discourse.
Though such conversations around beauty standards usually allow male celebrities more leeway, it was interesting to see classic hunks like Orlando Bloom and Bradley Cooper also being pulled into the discussion for the way they've been aging. Of course, not every transformation was judged critically. Toward celebrities like Selena Gomez and Jonah Hill, who have been open about their health and the way it has affected their body weight, audiences were somewhat judicious in their reactions. Across the spectrum, however, the conversation touched on more than just aesthetics and was a telling reflection of how public scrutiny engages with the idea of celebrity optics when it comes to wellness, beauty, and personal choice. Not all transformations came with surefire answers, but the mystery only added to the fascination.
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson is no stranger to reinvention. The singing sensation has dabbled across forms of showbiz, from music to acting and even fashion, evolving her celebrity persona with each dazzling milestone. But in 2025, that evolution reached a point where fans had to pause and wonder if they were even looking at the same multi-hyphenate anymore. Her appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards was what sent the internet into a tizzy, for two main reasons.
First, it marked her epic return to the music event after nearly 20 years. Second, and perhaps more hard-hitting, was the impression that Jessica Simpson's face showed some apparent signs of transformation. Her skin appeared taut, her lips looked fuller than usual, and her visage was almost unmoving. Naturally, social media had a lot to say on the subject. The gist of the conversation could be summed up in a single remark by this X user: "Wtf did #JessicaSimpson do to her face ... It doesn't even look like her. She was so beautiful."
From speculating that Simpson had gotten Botox work done to pointing out what seemed like a possible lip job gone wrong, the discussions were endless and relentless. Some netizens even suspected a facelift, while others quipped that it might just have been an allergic reaction. Yet others, unable to come to terms with the "I Wanna Love You Forever" hitmaker's changed appearance, straight up refused to believe that it was her.
Bradley Cooper
Social media users desperately looked for answers to one burning question in 2025: What happened to Bradley Cooper? The widely celebrated actor, who once held distinction for being one of the most dashing men in Hollywood, seemed to have lost some of his shine over the course of the year, for reasons unknown. With each public appearance he made in 2025 — primarily for his newly released directorial "Is This Thing On?" — Cooper left fans intrigued about his physical appearance. A visible lift in his cheeks and an unusually smooth finish to his skin led many on the internet to wonder if the "Maestro" star had got cosmetic work done on his face.
Cooper was always in the running for the elite league of male celebrities aging like fine wine. He seems to have been ousted from the race (just for the moment hopefully) with fans unreservedly expressing shock over the dreamboat's sudden facial transformation. Not to mention, the unnecessary hair parting he seems to be leaning into. Clearly, people are not too thrilled with Cooper's new look, more so with the suggestion that he may have enhanced his face cosmetically, and have drawn some rather unflattering comparisons online. Barry Manilow, Charlie Sheen, Angry Bird, a squirrel — the range was endless. Notwithstanding the changes his face has undergone, one thing remains the same: the world is still talking about him.
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner's new face is hard to miss, not least because it was splashed across social media. This time around, the cosmetic procedures are so unabashedly vivid that it's taking internet users a few seconds to identify if this fresh-faced beauty is Jenner herself or one of her many socialite daughters from the Kardashian-Jenner clan. It's not the first time Jenner has opted for a facelift to mute the signs of aging. As the momager and businesswoman told Vogue Arabia, "I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh."
To Jenner, who is pushing 70, this cosmetic upgrade hardly takes away from the current beauty narrative of female celebrities aging gracefully. "Just because you get older, it doesn't mean you should give up on yourself," Jenner told the magazine. "For me, this is ageing gracefully. It's my version." Controversial as the subject of cosmetic enhancements is in an industry that tries to pass everything off as natural beauty, Jenner's honesty sure was refreshing.
Over the course of 2025, changes in Jenner's facial appearance had become apparent. While her cosmetic enhancements did get people talking, the discussion near-exploded when she switched out her short black hair for a sleek platinum look and shared pictures of it. The transformation was so striking that at first glance, the photos could easily have passed for one of her daughters. In the words of one X user: "okay guys i'm starting to get scared."
Taylor Swift
The year 2025 was a happening time for Taylor Swift. The pop sensation got engaged to Travis Kelce, released a chart-topping album, and navigated her way through plastic surgery rumors. The latter was an ongoing journey for Swift throughout the year, with speculation around aesthetic enhancements on her face hounding her since January, when she stepped out for a Kansas City game to support Kelce. Social media was ablaze with discussions on what exactly was going on with Swift's face, which looked a little more stretched out than usual to fans. Netizens also found it hard to ignore her seemingly lifted eyebrows.
Similar commentary ran through the next few months, until it all but exploded around the release of her 12th album "The Life of a Showgirl." Social media users pointed out that Swift looked different on the cover art of the album; though some of that effect could be attributed to her face being half submerged in water, the observation was consistent with the ongoing public analysis of her allegedly altered looks. The chorus grew especially loud when she appeared on "The Graham Norton Show" with noticeably defined cheeks and a puffier-looking face that led Reddit to joke, "Woman who looks vaguely reminiscent of Taylor Swift spotted on 'Graham Norton show.'" A highly upvoted comment on the thread that captured the public sentiment at large read: "I thought the headline was exaggerating. She is actually borderline unrecognizable."
Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom has come a long way since his years in "The Lord of the Rings," having switched out his long golden locks and fresh-faced elfin charm for a more rugged, but ever so handsome, persona. In 2025, however, something about the award-winning actor's visage seemed to have changed, because fans admitted to not being able to immediately recognize the timeless heart-throb. Several such observations surfaced when Bloom appeared in an ad for MSC Cruises, alongside Drew Barrymore, that was aired during the Super Bowl in 2025. Though his English accent was unmistakable during the minute-long spot, as was his dazzling smile, viewers on YouTube had a hard time placing him.
"What the Bloom happened to Orlando? Is that Orlando Bloom Sr? My lord, he aged terribly," one comment read. The latter has been a popular line of commentary for Bloom's apparently altered appearance during the past year, with many tracing the moment of transformation back to his recent split with longterm partner Katy Perry. There are whispers that Orlando Bloom has been taking the breakup harder than Katy Perry and hawk-eyed fans seem to be finding visual proof of that in the way the debonair star, who is pushing 50, has aged. Comparisons have been drawn online to everyone from Antonio Banderas to Walter Matthau and even Justin Timberlake. And while it's not all unflattering, it seems to point to a perceived decline of Bloom's own distinct style that was once beloved.
Jonah Hill
Among the most stunning weight transformations Hollywood has ever seen is that of Jonah Hill. The Oscar-nominated actor, over the past few years, has been on an ongoing health journey that keeps drastically altering his appearance — sometimes to the extent that fans find it hard to recognize him. In 2025 alone, the "Moneyball" star underwent multiple transitions, stunning first with a heavily bushed-out beard that covered much of his face while he was out and about in California, and then flaunting a completely new look on the sets of his upcoming film.
"Cut Off," as the project also written and directed by Hill is called, stars him and Kristen Wiig as a pair of bratty rich siblings trying to be independent. In October, his look for the film went viral and set social media on fire. Featuring bleached flat hair, a slimmed down face, and a frame so lanky that it led publications like Page Six to declare it "his thinnest physique yet," Hill's latest look — though presumably for the sake of the film — dominated headlines and could easily be classified among his most significant changes to date.
Hill, who weighed about 300 pounds in the past and has been open about his struggles with body image issues, seems to have embraced the idea that personal evolution is a constant expedition. As he said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2018: "I'm under construction like we all are ... We're all just trying to figure it out."
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway made headlines for more than just "The Devil Wears Prada 2" in 2025, and it was for something nobody saw coming. The 40-something actor, whose naturally ageless looks fans are forever in awe of, sparked rumors of aesthetic enhancement on social media while attending a Ralph Lauren event in New York City. The discussion exploded soon after pictures from the fashion show surfaced online, with Hathaway's face and features looking tightly pulled back. What also probably intensified the lifted look was the high ponytail Hathaway was wearing. But social media users suspected that her altered appearance was down to more than just her hairdo.
The general consensus was that Hathaway had probably relied on some form of cosmetic procedures to achieve her taut, wrinkle-free look. While some netizens lamented the supposed loss of another celebrity to plastic surgery, many couldn't help but admire the natural-looking work (if any) Hathaway had gotten done. In the words of one Instagram user: "She has got a totally new face but still looks the same. From all these celebrities she's the one who got the plastic surgery lottery."
As talk of Hathaway's face went viral across platforms like TikTok and Instagram, aesthetic experts were inevitably pulled in to weigh in on the matter. Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Walter Joseph, for instance, credited Hathaway's youthful looks to a possible mix of a smartly done hairstyle and facial fillers, while ruling out any form of major surgical procedures (via Instagram).
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino
Unlike most celebrities who prefer letting rumors around their alleged cosmetic procedures fade out of public memory without addressing them, "Jersey Shore" alum Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino took similar speculation around his changed appearance head on. Chatter on the subject began when Sorrentino posted a TikTok video in 2025 for the promotion of his book "Reality Check." However, the purpose of the clip was completely sidelined when fans flooded the comment section, all with the same observation: Sorrentino's face looked different. It appeared that the reality television star had undergone a facelift or something similar to pump up his appearance, people insisted.
Funnily enough, Sorrentino engaged in the speculation for a while, claiming that it was a "clone" and that he had a "loaner" face. But when the narrative began snowballing on social media, it probably stopped being amusing for Sorrentino, who made another video addressing the dialogue about his alleged cosmetic surgeries. "I definitely got a ton of responses thinking I had gotten a facelift or new eyeballs and cheeks from Zimbabwe," he said in the clarification clip, before confirming, "I definitely didn't do that." He put his changed look down to a routine of regular gymming, tanning, and doing laundry. "I haven't cheated on my diet and I definitely haven't shown anybody the results yet," he added, telling fans he would do a proper reveal soon.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez started 2025 with a bang, gracing red carpets across awards season in a reformed avatar that had fans do a double take. In comparison to last year, Gomez's face looked considerably leaner, as did the rest of her frame. From the Oscars to the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, the "Only Murders in the Building" star stunned as much with her dreamy wardrobe as she did with her physical transition.
But soon enough, the narrative around Selena Gomez's weight loss transformation turned sour, with social media users suggesting that Ozempic may have played a role in helping the former Disney singer shed kilos. Some popular aestheticians, like Dr. Jarrett Schanzer, also weighed in on the conversation on Instagram and offered expert commentary on the visible changes to Gomez's face, alluding to the possible use of biostimulants or a procedure like blepharoplasty to brighten up her skin. As Dr. Schanzer also mentioned, however, the truth probably goes deeper than just a surface-level alteration.
Gomez has long been transparent about living with lupus, an autoimmune disease, the treatments for which can include steroids that wreak havoc with body weight. "I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally," she explained once on social media, while talking to fans about her health medications in a live session (via X). "And then when I'm off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight."
Emma Stone
The transformation of Emma Stone in 2025 has been a baffling affair. It's one of those situations where one is able to notice that something about her face looks different but can't pinpoint what exactly. The ace Hollywood star — whose career has been glowing over the past decade with Oscar-acclaimed films like "La La Land," "Birdman," and "Poor Things" – has long been beloved by fans for her energetic, girl-next-door charm and dazzling megawatt smile. So changes to her appearance were undeniable in 2025.
Stone, who has so far managed to stay away from social media, first got the internet talking about her changed looks early in the year at the Golden Globes. That conversation hinged largely on her dramatically restyled hair, with Stone having switched out her short bob for an even shorter pixie cut. By the latter half of the year, the topic had shifted to her face, which looked unusually taut in viral pictures of her with Blackpink singer Lisa at the Paris Fashion Week.
Fans put it down to some kind of cosmetic procedures that appeared to have lifted Stone's features. Several doctors-cum-influencers on social media corroborated the general claim that Stone had work done on her face, with renowned celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir suggesting that it might have been a brow lift and blepharoplasty around her eyelids (via Instagram). Her changed appearance also drew comparisons to other Hollywood stars like Lindsay Lohan and Margot Robbie.