What Could Happen To The 'Spare' Royals After King Charles Is Gone?

To a certain extent, royal titles are determined by birthright and natural changes in the royal family, like the death of a monarch. However, it is ultimately up to the reigning monarch to decide who gets to use what title, and those titles seem to be in flux for Prince William's spares, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Charlotte and Louis are currently third and fourth, respectively, in line for the throne, with their brother, Prince George holding the second spot and reportedly being primed to take on the responsibility one day. His path and future titles are clear, but royal experts are less certain as to what will happen for Charlotte and Louis.

Once William becomes king and receives his inheritance from King Charles III, Charlotte and Louis will be able to be called Princess and Prince, respectively, of Wales. Louis could potentially be given the Dukedom of Cambridge, which would come with a new title, and it's possible that Charlotte will become the Princess Royal. However, there are some royal experts who believe there is a strong possibility that William will informally park Charlotte and Louis' titles until they are adults, allowing them to decide on their own if they'd like to use the titles. Though an unprecedented move for a modern reigning monarch, opting out of having children use titles isn't unheard of in the royal family. For example, Anne, Princess Royal did not have her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, use their offered titles. "I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles. So I think that was probably the right thing to do," Anne said in a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair.