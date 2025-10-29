JD Vance Says One Thing Makes A 'Terrible Person' & It's Got Kristi Noem On Everyone's Lips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article includes mentions of violence toward animals.

Vice President JD Vance loves running his mouth, which usually gets him in trouble online. Shocking absolutely no one, he put his foot in it yet again. On October 29, 2025, the latest interview on podcast "Pod Force One" featured the VP, and one snippet from the nearly hour-long video spread like wildfire on X. "If you can actually cause suffering to an innocent animal, you're probably the kind of person who doesn't worry about suffering in people as well," Vance told podcast host Miranda Devine. "If you mistreat dogs, that's almost a 100% sign that you're going to be a really terrible person."

Vance: "If you can actually cause suffering to an innocent animal, you're probably the kind of person who doesn't worry about suffering in people... If you mistreat dogs, that's a 100% sign that you're gonna be a really terrible person." Kristi Noem famously shot her own dog. pic.twitter.com/XvSIQMHKyz — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) October 29, 2025

It's interesting Vance said that, considering how a fellow member of the Trump administration did exactly that. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is infamously known for shooting her own dog. What's even worse is that the controversial politician actually seemed to brag about doing it in her book, "No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward."

In the book, she wrote about how her 14-month-old dog, Cricket, couldn't contain her excitement while on a hunting trip, trying to chase pheasants. She was still a puppy, so this isn't that unusual. However, after Cricket killed another family's chickens, Noem was done with her "untrainable" dog, and decided to kill her. She shot Cricket and then said how she'd thrive in politics, because she wasn't afraid to do "difficult, messy and ugly" things (via The Guardian).