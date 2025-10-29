Robert Irwin's DWTS Makeup Look Had Everyone Saying The Same Thing (Sorry, JD Vance)
To get into the spooky spirit for the Halloween-themed episode of "Dancing With The Stars," Robert Irwin and dance partner Witney Carson rocked vampiric looks. Taking to TikTok to promote their take on the Argentine Tango, Irwin and Carson strut their sultry stuff towards the camera to reveal that part of their costumes for the October 28 "Halloween Night" episode included Irwin wearing eyeliner. While Irwin has gone through quite the stunning transformation, this look was still a bit of a surprise and appeared to be a huge hit with his fans.
"Oh no they put him in eyeliner, he's too powerful now," wrote one commenter, suggesting that Irwin's sex appeal is hitting new limits. Another user seconded this with the comment, "This is so hot I actually can't handle Rob in eyeliner." Yet another user wrote, "I think Robert in eyeliner is what will break the internet."
There's a chance that another man could possibly feel left out. Vice President JD Vance has had his fair share of eyeliner accusations, and the internet has been a fickle mistress in the response to Vance's look. There might be a reason for that, though, and the clues are in the comments section for Irwin's eyeliner reveal.
JD Vance and Robert Irwin have different eyeliner legacies
While Robert Irwin's transformation includes trying to live up to Steve Irwin's legacy, it seems that he is continuing to keep fans happy by living an authentic life. "I just love Robert Irwin. He is such a good man, human being and a great dancer," wrote one user on his eyeliner TikTok. The charisma Robert possesses is clearly on display as he dances towards the camera as well as on stage. Not denying his use of makeup, in fact leaning into it, seemed to work wonders for Robert — something that JD Vance could possibly work on.
Since launching to fame via his memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," Vance has made a name for himself in more ways than one. During his first year holding the vice presidency, Vance has had mixed results as well as an array of gossip. One of the rumors that Vance can't seem to shake is his alleged use of eyeliner. What's interesting is that while the rumors won't seem to die down, Vance continues to deny them. Perhaps admitting to the use of eyeliner would get the claims off his back, as can be evidenced by the reception Robert got for embracing the use of makeup.