Robert Irwin's DWTS Makeup Look Had Everyone Saying The Same Thing (Sorry, JD Vance)

To get into the spooky spirit for the Halloween-themed episode of "Dancing With The Stars," Robert Irwin and dance partner Witney Carson rocked vampiric looks. Taking to TikTok to promote their take on the Argentine Tango, Irwin and Carson strut their sultry stuff towards the camera to reveal that part of their costumes for the October 28 "Halloween Night" episode included Irwin wearing eyeliner. While Irwin has gone through quite the stunning transformation, this look was still a bit of a surprise and appeared to be a huge hit with his fans.

"Oh no they put him in eyeliner, he's too powerful now," wrote one commenter, suggesting that Irwin's sex appeal is hitting new limits. Another user seconded this with the comment, "This is so hot I actually can't handle Rob in eyeliner." Yet another user wrote, "I think Robert in eyeliner is what will break the internet."

There's a chance that another man could possibly feel left out. Vice President JD Vance has had his fair share of eyeliner accusations, and the internet has been a fickle mistress in the response to Vance's look. There might be a reason for that, though, and the clues are in the comments section for Irwin's eyeliner reveal.