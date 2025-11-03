The Makeup Mistake We Hope Ron DeSantis' Wife Stops Making

One thing people have got to start realizing is that makeup should enhance your features, not overpower them or even worse, age you. And unfortunately, that's something Florida's First Lady, Casey DeSantis, doesn't seem to know. She consistently chooses to wear very heavy makeup that would be more appropriate for a stage show, with eyebrows so densely filled they completely drown out her features. It may seriously be time for her to find a new makeup artist and figure out what the perfect eyebrow shape for her face is.

While full brows can look absolutely stunning and modern when done just right, DeSantis's brows just look harsh and overly animated. It seems as if they've been drawn on with a seriously heavy hand. Instead of framing the face, the brows go overboard and dominate it, often even giving her a harsh, fixed expression. Not only that, but they also age her quite a bit. For someone who is in the same age group as actors like Anne Hathaway, Kristen Bell, and Eva Green, people would easily believe she's much older than she actually is. Celebs like Eva Green, who you may not have known is actually a twin, opt for softly defined brows and diffused eye makeup that helps accentuate rather than harden facial features.

There's nothing wrong with DeSantis wearing makeup; it's just how she chooses to wear it. Her overly drawn eyebrows, heavy, cakey-looking foundation, and dramatic smoky eyes have the opposite effect, making her look anything but modern and stylish. Instead, it gives off 'trying too hard' vibes and makes her look older.