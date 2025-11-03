The Makeup Mistake We Hope Ron DeSantis' Wife Stops Making
One thing people have got to start realizing is that makeup should enhance your features, not overpower them or even worse, age you. And unfortunately, that's something Florida's First Lady, Casey DeSantis, doesn't seem to know. She consistently chooses to wear very heavy makeup that would be more appropriate for a stage show, with eyebrows so densely filled they completely drown out her features. It may seriously be time for her to find a new makeup artist and figure out what the perfect eyebrow shape for her face is.
While full brows can look absolutely stunning and modern when done just right, DeSantis's brows just look harsh and overly animated. It seems as if they've been drawn on with a seriously heavy hand. Instead of framing the face, the brows go overboard and dominate it, often even giving her a harsh, fixed expression. Not only that, but they also age her quite a bit. For someone who is in the same age group as actors like Anne Hathaway, Kristen Bell, and Eva Green, people would easily believe she's much older than she actually is. Celebs like Eva Green, who you may not have known is actually a twin, opt for softly defined brows and diffused eye makeup that helps accentuate rather than harden facial features.
There's nothing wrong with DeSantis wearing makeup; it's just how she chooses to wear it. Her overly drawn eyebrows, heavy, cakey-looking foundation, and dramatic smoky eyes have the opposite effect, making her look anything but modern and stylish. Instead, it gives off 'trying too hard' vibes and makes her look older.
Is Casey DeSantis' makeup a mistake or the result of a MAGA makeover?
If you look at Casey DeSantis in recent photos and think she looks familiar, it's probably because her beauty style mirrors the bold, heavily contoured look favored by many right-wing public figures, such as Lara Trump, whom a beauty expert deemed had the best makeup of the MAGA ladies because it was a bit softer than most. And, if you take a look at a photo of Casey DeSantis from even as recently as 2022, you will notice her makeup looked so much lighter, balanced, and softer. The brows weren't as heavily filled in, and they were much more softly shaped. Overall, her look had a more natural finish.
While it's important to fit in with the crowd you want to be around, it's also crucial that nothing about your appearance feels too forced and unnatural. Unfortunately, this seems to be a recurring issue with MAGA women as a whole. They definitely have a signature look that has emerged amongst them that tries to project power, polish, and being able to juggle it all, but it often results in something a bit too performative. From the infamous Mar-A-Lago face to the dated trad wife-like outfits, their look may seem polished, but it lacks modern relevance and individuality. Through her makeup and conservative style, Casey DeSantis tries very hard to be the face of conservative femininity, but it all feels a bit too curated to come off as genuine.