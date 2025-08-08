We Asked A Beauty Expert Who Has The Best Makeup In The MAGA Universe
By now, we've all heard of TikTok's shady Republican makeup trend, and there are plenty of ladies in Donald Trump's inner circle that seem to fall victim to this look more and more every day. When it comes to harsh, overly heavy makeup that looks much more appropriate for hitting the club than for a day at the office, we all know who some of the worst offenders out there are. Kimberly Guilfoyle is basically known for her constant raccoon-like smoky eye. Lara Trump's penchant for outdated makeup is always a total fail. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's cakey makeup is basically an example of what not to do. Then, there's Lauren Boebert, who clearly has a bad case of eyebrow blindness. And, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt rarely disappoints with her painful clown-faced makeup.
When it comes to beauty routines, it often seems like there's no way to save the MAGA gals from themselves. But, out of these repeat offenders, which one has the best makeup? We asked a makeup artist for the truth. And, as it turns out, there is one of these ladies who is the best of the worst. In an exclusive interview with The List, we gave makeup artist Amber Renee a photo of each of the worst Republican makeup offenders. So, whose makeup skills are the best? "... Honestly, looking at these pics, Lara Trump stands out in the best way," Renee says.
Lara Trump's makeup is softer than that of some of the other MAGA ladies
Lara Trump may not have a future in the makeup artist industry, but according to Amber Renee, her look is better than that of her peers. "Her makeup feels more polished and modern compared to the rest. Her complexion looks fresh, her contour is blended (not harsh), and her lashes and brows are bold without being overdone. It's giving camera-ready without looking caked on," Renee told us, noting that "Lara just hits the sweet spot: glam, but approachable. It feels intentional without screaming, 'I'm wearing a lot of makeup.'" In her opinion, Lauren Boebert and Karoline Leavitt's makeup looks could be worse, too. She made note of the quintessential Boebert bright red lipstick and dark smoky eye pairing, calling it "a little intense for daytime." Leavitt, she says, needs to add some contouring and depth to her blah, cold foundation application.
In terms of who does perfectly encapsulate that unmistakable Republican makeup look, there are two people who stand out, and they aren't surprising, at all. "... Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kristi Noem are definitely rocking that classic Fox News glam, but it leans into the overly sculpted, super matte, almost pageant-y territory," Renee explained. So, while the bar may be very low when it comes to good beauty routines among these gals, not every MAGA lady belongs in the Republican makeup hall of shame. Maybe Guilfoyle and Noem should ask Lara for a few tips.