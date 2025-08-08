We Asked A Beauty Expert Who Has The Best Makeup In The MAGA Universe

Lara Trump may not have a future in the makeup artist industry, but according to Amber Renee, her look is better than that of her peers. "Her makeup feels more polished and modern compared to the rest. Her complexion looks fresh, her contour is blended (not harsh), and her lashes and brows are bold without being overdone. It's giving camera-ready without looking caked on," Renee told us, noting that "Lara just hits the sweet spot: glam, but approachable. It feels intentional without screaming, 'I'm wearing a lot of makeup.'" In her opinion, Lauren Boebert and Karoline Leavitt's makeup looks could be worse, too. She made note of the quintessential Boebert bright red lipstick and dark smoky eye pairing, calling it "a little intense for daytime." Leavitt, she says, needs to add some contouring and depth to her blah, cold foundation application.

In terms of who does perfectly encapsulate that unmistakable Republican makeup look, there are two people who stand out, and they aren't surprising, at all. "... Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kristi Noem are definitely rocking that classic Fox News glam, but it leans into the overly sculpted, super matte, almost pageant-y territory," Renee explained. So, while the bar may be very low when it comes to good beauty routines among these gals, not every MAGA lady belongs in the Republican makeup hall of shame. Maybe Guilfoyle and Noem should ask Lara for a few tips.