Donald Trump's Ego-Boosting Gift From South Korea Won't Help Him Beat The 'No Kings' Allegations

Donald Trump's October 29 trip to South Korea was the last stop on his tiny tour of Asia to meet with leaders and work on trade deals. Coming off the low note of embarrassing himself in Japan, Trump was most likely thrilled to be handed not one but two gold gifts from South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. In what was most likely a strategic move to potentially help grease the wheels of some deal-making, Myung presented Trump with a gold medal in addition to, well, a literal crown.

They all know how to play him. It isn't difficult. https://t.co/i79khv9L9z — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 29, 2025

In the above video from X, formerly Twitter, Trump can be seen swaying, possibly impatiently, as the translator depicted the history and significance of the gift. Most likely, Trump's ego only heard the part where the translator stated the crown "is the largest and most extravagant" of the existing ones from the same era.

While the gift was a smart call on Myung's behalf, it might rankle those back home in the United States. There's been a growing movement calling out Trump's alleged desire to wield his authority in a way that bypasses the checks and balances the nation has relied upon. This behavior has given fuel to the "No Kings" protests, with the first one having taken place on Trump's under-attended June 14 military parade, and the second took place on October 18. Trump's response to the "No Kings" protest was a dismissive jab at crowd sizes, so receiving a crown during this tumult might just be a little on the nose for his detractors.