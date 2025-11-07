Pete Hegseth's Relationship With Wife Jennifer Rauchet Began As A Workplace Affair

Not only is U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth messy at his job — remember that "Signalgate" scandal? — he's also messy with his love life. Hegseth has been married three times, and his messy marriage with his latest wife, Jennifer Rauchet, started as a workplace affair. Both Hegseth and Rauchet worked at Fox News while he was married to Samantha Deering and she was also married. They each had three children at the time.

In August 2017, the cheating duo welcomed a child together, which then prompted Deering to file for divorce. Now, Hegeseth is married to his former mistress and is the father of four and stepfather to three children. Rauchet posts lots of photos to Instagram of the happy bunch, and while they're sweet pics, it's still hard to forget this blended family began because of an affair.

And this isn't the first time Hegseth has cheated on his spouse. He reportedly was unfaithful to his first wife, Meredith Schwarz, as well, according to sources at Vanity Fair. He supposedly told his then-brother-in-law, "I'm a f***ed up individual," and said he wasn't a believer in "God or family values" anymore. Obviously, he's changed his tune since then, because he posts about both his family and God on Instagram. He even has "Christian" written in his Instagram bio.