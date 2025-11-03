8 Signs That Long Island Medium Is Fake

Theresa Caputo is known almost as much for her iconic hairstyle and fake nails as she is for her work as a medium. Whether it's her looks or her gift, Caputo is no stranger to getting people talking, and not always in a flattering way. Indeed, Caputo has been a divisive figure from the moment TLC's "Long Island Medium" first debuted in 2011.

According to Caputo, she has been sensing spirits practically all her life, but she didn't come to terms with her abilities until a tragic world event changed her outlook on death. While she thought about becoming a medium in her 20s, Theresa Caputo officially got her start in 2011, telling 068 Magazine, "After 9/11, I had a spiritual experience, where I was told that this was my soul's journey; that I had the gift to be able to give peace to people and be able to move on after the loss of a loved one."

Since then, she's managed to build a successful brand, penning multiple books in addition to her TV show as well as taking her skills on the road with a live show. However, skeptics remain and it's not surprising, given that the Long Island Medium's ex-husband didn't always believe in her powers either. Yes, there are plenty of folks who believe Caputo was able to speak to their loved ones, but others are just as convinced of the opposite. Here are eight signs the Long Island Medium is a fake.