Tragic Details About Britney And Jamie Lynn Spears' Relationship

It's easy to assume that Britney Spears got along just fine with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, before she was placed under a conservatorship in 2008. After all, the two appeared to have nothing but love for each other whenever they were spotted together in their younger years. However, we only learned the tragic truth about Britney's relationship with her family after she finally got out of her 13-year conservatorship. In the "Toxic" hitmaker's 2023 memoir "The Woman In Me," she admitted to always feeling that Jamie Lynn called the shots around their home when they were children.

Tragically, Britney felt like a "ghost child" because her sister and parents largely ignored her existence. Meanwhile, the "Zoey 101" alum had plenty of grievances of her own growing up in her pop star sister's shadow. In her own 2022 memoir "Things I Should Have Said," Jamie Lynn recalled how, from a young age, she had been taught to sacrifice her own needs for the sake of Britney's career. "Momma said stuff like, 'Come on, Jamie Lynn, we don't want to upset your sister,'" the former child actor revealed. "It could be something as simple as 'Let Britney do that first,' or 'If it's good for your sister, it's good for all of us.'"

In "The Woman In Me," the Grammy winner acknowledged that growing up in the spotlight couldn't have been easy for her little sister, and she was trying her hardest to have more empathy for her, even though the former Nickelodeon star had hurt her in countless ways.