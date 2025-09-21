The Tragic Truth About Britney Spears' Relationship With Her Family
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One especially tragic detail of Britney Spears' life is that she has had to cut ties with many of her closest family members to protect her peace. Some of the most surprising confessions from Britney's 2023 memoir "The Woman In Me" revolved around her feelings about her extended family while she was under her father, Jaime Spears', conservatorship for 13 years. In the "Toxic" hitmaker's bestselling tell-all book, she explained how she initially felt she had no option but to dissociate and follow her family's orders so she could someday have a shot at eventually living independently.
However, after a certain point, Britney started to think that her family wanted to take her life. Although she tried fighting against the restrictive decisions that were made for her, the pop star only became more exhausted and afraid after realizing her pleas were to no avail. Shortly after Britney was freed from her conservatorship, in November 2021, she took to Instagram to announce that she believed all of her family members should be behind bars for the way they treated her during the conservatorship.
Elsewhere in her memoir, the pop icon confirmed that she decided to have no contact with her family after she realized they had disposed of her Madame Alexander doll collection as well as her self-written poetry. Tragically, in September 2024 Britney took to Instagram to share a photo of her mom, Lynne Spears, sister Jaime Lynn Spears, and her two kids, and wrote, "We all have issues with our family but dear God you can't help how much you love them. I'm not in this picture but I sure as hell feel like I am," (via Page Six).
Britney Spears is reportedly completely estranged from her father
Britney Spears has revealed plenty of devastating details about her relationship with her father, Jamie Spears. In a May 2022 Instagram post, the "Gimme More" hitmaker revealed that her father constantly body-shamed her and made her feel that she would never live up to his standards, so she would push herself harder. Jamie's harsh critiques took a tremendous toll on her self-esteem, negatively impacted her sex life, and ultimately "ruined the deep seed of [her] existence," (via Daily Mail). In "The Woman In Me," Britney disclosed that during her conservatorship, she was made to believe she wasn't stable enough to select a romantic partner for herself while being healthy enough to perform whenever required. As a result, she started believing that her father only saw her as a human ATM rather than his daughter.
Given all this, it's unsurprising that an insider informed Us Weekly in September 2025 that Britney and Jamie were estranged. "There's zero communication on either side, and that's how she likes it," the source confirmed. "Furious doesn't even begin to cover how she feels about him and what he did to her. She'll never forgive him." For his part, though, Jamie professed to the Daily Mail in December 2022 that he had only acted in his daughter's best interests, further warning that she may have died if it weren't for him. Obviously, Britney didn't share the same sentiment. In fact, the pop star didn't mince her words while talking about Jamie in an October 2022 tweet, writing, "I hope he burns in f***ing hell," (via Business Insider).
Lynne Spears' relationship with her daughter has been rocky to say the least
In a November 2021 Instagram post, Britney Spears shockingly claimed that her mother, Lynne Spears, had actually come up with the idea of placing her under a conservatorship in the first place. Although Lynne remained silent at the time, she did offer her daughter an apology on Instagram in October 2022 after the pop star opened up about her past trauma. In her apology, Lynne also pleaded with Britney to unblock her so they could have an open discussion. However, the "Circus" songstress apparently felt it was too little too late because she responded with, "Mom take your apology and go f*** yourself," (via Page Six).
Although Britney's family didn't get to watch her walk down the aisle with Sam Asghari in person in June 2022, Lynne still complimented her daughter when she shared Instagram photos from the couple's big day. Notably, in another post from October 2022, Britney divulged that her mother had slapped her following a late night out with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan back in the day. Against all odds, Britney and her mother ended up having a sweet reconciliation in May 2023, and the iconic performer subsequently took to Instagram to express her happiness about their emotional chat.
However, according to an Us Weekly insider, Britney's relationship with her mother post-conservatorship stands on shaky ground. As they clarified, "[Britney] and her mom still have highs and lows. One day they're working on their relationship, the next they won't speak for weeks." The source also noted that although Lynne respected Britney's need for space, she was also desperate to have a tight-knit bond with her daughter again.
Britney Spears accused Jamie Lynn Spears of being ungrateful
While Britney Spears was embroiled in her conservatorship battle, her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears frequently shared social media posts proclaiming that she had always supported her behind the scenes. During a January 2022 appearance on "Good Morning America," the Nickelodeon alum asserted that there was only so much she could do for Britney when she didn't want to help herself. However, the "Womanizer" hitmaker took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to point out that Jamie Lynn wasn't a strong presence in her life during her years-long conservatorship, further accusing her sister of using her name to promote her own memoir.
According to Britney, the "Zoey 101" star enjoyed the comforts of her lavish life without having to earn them herself. However, in an Instagram post, Jamie stated that she was sick and tired of her sister putting her on blast on social media while putting on a different front in private text messages. In addition to clarifying that she had worked extremely hard to have a different professional identity from her, she also claimed that her memoir didn't revolve around the pop star.
Jamie further professed that she had been forced to push back against Britney because her family received death threats due to her social media callouts. Meanwhile, in "The Woman In Me," Britney detailed how Jamie Lynn was apparently miffed about her buying their family a house instead of just appreciating it. She then used two scathing words to describe her: "total b***h." Notably, in June 2023, just a few months before the book's release, Britney confirmed on Instagram that she had met up with Jamie Lynn a week prior.
Bryan Spears acknowledged that the conservatorship benefited their family
During a July 2020 appearance on the "As NOT Seen on TV Podcast," Britney Spears' older brother, Bryan Spears, shared his thoughts on her conservatorship. To start, the eldest Spears sibling felt that the conservatorship was vital back in 2008, acknowledging it had "been a great thing for [their] family, to this point." While stating that everybody had made sacrifices, he commended Jamie Spears for the way he carried out his duties as conservator. However, Bryan also understood that although his family only had her best interests in mind, it would have been undoubtedly frustrating for Britney to constantly be told how to live her life as a grown woman. Still, he believed that his younger sister would likely find basic tasks daunting without her team, further casting doubt on the pop star's ability to drive or even make dinner reservations.
When Britney's wedding to Sam Asghari rolled around in June 2022, Bryan's girlfriend took to Instagram to explain that the couple wouldn't be able to attend the ceremony since it clashed with their daughter's elementary school graduation. The post evidently struck a nerve with Britney because she took to Instagram shortly afterward to clarify that Bryan wasn't on the guest list for the big day regardless. She threw additional shade at her older brother by slyly noting that her assistant handled her dinner reservations. According to an Us Weekly source, Britney's relationship with her brother Bryan eventually improved over time. In fact, the two siblings even lived together following Britney's split from Asghari in 2023, and they vacationed together too.
Britney Spears has put her own sons on blast
During a September 2022 interview with the Daily Mail, which also aired on iTV, Britney Spears' son Jayden Federline shared how he felt about her controversial conservatorship. Although Britney and Kevin Federline's youngest child believed that his grandparents had good intentions, he still acknowledged that it should have ended far sooner. Additionally, Jayden confirmed that he had not attended his mother's wedding to Sam Asghari in 2022 because the rest of his family weren't on the guest list. In his own chat with the Daily Mail the previous month, Kevin disclosed that a tragic detail of Jayden's life was that he suffered tons of embarrassment due to his mother's decision to post racy videos of herself online. Notably, Jayden himself reasoned to the Daily Mail that the "Boys" songstress' NSFW social media posts were merely a means for her to get attention.
Additionally, he stated that his older brother Sean Preston Federline took issue with Britney posting photos of him against his will. Despite everything, Jayden felt there was still hope for reconciliation if Britney worked on her mental health. However, the claims irked the pop star and she swiftly clapped back on X. In an audio note, Britney slammed her sons for being "hateful" towards her, positing that the real reason they were so angry was because the $40,000 in monthly child support payments would soon be ending (via Business Insider). Eventually, though, Britney and Jayden started seeing more of each other, presumably in an effort to mend their fractured relationship.