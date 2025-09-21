The Tragic Truth About Britney Spears' Relationship With Her Family

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One especially tragic detail of Britney Spears' life is that she has had to cut ties with many of her closest family members to protect her peace. Some of the most surprising confessions from Britney's 2023 memoir "The Woman In Me" revolved around her feelings about her extended family while she was under her father, Jaime Spears', conservatorship for 13 years. In the "Toxic" hitmaker's bestselling tell-all book, she explained how she initially felt she had no option but to dissociate and follow her family's orders so she could someday have a shot at eventually living independently.

However, after a certain point, Britney started to think that her family wanted to take her life. Although she tried fighting against the restrictive decisions that were made for her, the pop star only became more exhausted and afraid after realizing her pleas were to no avail. Shortly after Britney was freed from her conservatorship, in November 2021, she took to Instagram to announce that she believed all of her family members should be behind bars for the way they treated her during the conservatorship.

Elsewhere in her memoir, the pop icon confirmed that she decided to have no contact with her family after she realized they had disposed of her Madame Alexander doll collection as well as her self-written poetry. Tragically, in September 2024 Britney took to Instagram to share a photo of her mom, Lynne Spears, sister Jaime Lynn Spears, and her two kids, and wrote, "We all have issues with our family but dear God you can't help how much you love them. I'm not in this picture but I sure as hell feel like I am," (via Page Six).