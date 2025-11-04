Madonna's History Of Health Issues, Explained

Madonna's unwavering dedication to her career is even more impressive considering that she has had several health issues that would have forced many people to throw in the towel. In June 2023, the pop icon's manager announced that she had to postpone her Celebrations tour, which was scheduled to start the following month, because the Grammy winner had developed a "serious bacterial infection" that landed her in the Intensive Care Unit. Despite the gravity of the situation, the "Hung Up" songstress was back on the road by October. While performing in New York in December of that year, Madonna shared that her health scare began when her friend, Shavawn, found her unconscious in her bathroom.

Shavawn rushed her to a hospital, where she was placed in a medically-induced coma for about two days. Speaking on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, in September 2025, the legendary singer confirmed that she spent a total of four days out of consciousness at the hospital. Unfortunately, the terrifying ordeal didn't end there, as Madonnna developed a life-threatening condition called sepsis shortly after she was taken off the ventilator.

The celebrated artist admitted that although she was eager to get back to rehearsals, her body was exhausted after the fight. As such, even basic movements became grueling tasks. Reflecting on those uncertain times during a 2024 show, Madonna confessed, "I didn't know when I could get up again and when I could be myself again," (via The Standard). "It was a strange thing to finally not feel like I was in control. That was my lesson to let go."