Tragic Details About Madonna's Life

She's been the reigning queen of pop since the '80s and is a living legend. She doesn't much care what people think or expect of her, and she likes to stir the pot. There's no one quite like Madonna. She might've been one of the most controversial stars around when she first rose to fame, but this was intentional. "I like to provoke; it's in my DNA. But nine times out of 10, there's a reason for it," Madge wrote in a 2013 piece for Harper's Bazaar.

Madonna thrives on taking risks, on doing daring things — it's arguably one of the main reasons for her raging success. "If I can't be daring in my work or the way I live my life, then I don't really see the point of being on this planet," she explained. While her penchant for choosing the road less traveled hasn't always won her brownie points, it's never deterred her.

As a teenager, she was the uncool one in her class because she turned her nose up at cigarettes, refused to shave her legs and underarms, and dressed differently. "I refused to wear makeup and tied scarves around my head like a Russian peasant. I did the opposite of what all the other girls were doing, and I turned myself into a real man repeller. I dared people to like me and my nonconformity," she recalled. It's this grit and determination that's helped her overcome every adversity in her life so far.