Melania Trump's Lazy White House Halloween Decorations Confirm What We Already Knew

Historically, U.S. first ladies have taken on the task of decorating the White House for the holidays. Melania Trump, however, doesn't seem to enjoy taking on any tasks typically associated with first ladies. And she definitely isn't interested in tasks having anything to do with Christmas. We all remember that bizarre Melania Christmas tape in which she was secretly recorded revealing her Grinch status. "Who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decorations?" she asked, per X. But maybe Halloween decorating is different. After all, she's been married to Donald Trump for 20 years, so she must be an expert on nightmare fuel, right? Well, apparently, Melania did, in fact, decorate the White House for Halloween — and she put in about as much effort as you might expect.

The @whitehouse is getting ready for Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/J7LAs6hqfl — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) October 28, 2025

"The [White House] is getting ready for Halloween," the official Office of the First Lady X account wrote in an October 28 tweet. The caption accompanied a photo of the White House in which the stairs are lined with pumpkins, and there are paper leaves hung around the columns. In the center, letters that read "Halloween 2025" are hung. Assuming that Melania detests Halloween decorations half as much as Christmas decorations, perhaps we should consider it a win that the White House is decorated at all. Still, it's definitely lackluster compared to years past.