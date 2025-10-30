Melania Trump's Lazy White House Halloween Decorations Confirm What We Already Knew
Historically, U.S. first ladies have taken on the task of decorating the White House for the holidays. Melania Trump, however, doesn't seem to enjoy taking on any tasks typically associated with first ladies. And she definitely isn't interested in tasks having anything to do with Christmas. We all remember that bizarre Melania Christmas tape in which she was secretly recorded revealing her Grinch status. "Who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decorations?" she asked, per X. But maybe Halloween decorating is different. After all, she's been married to Donald Trump for 20 years, so she must be an expert on nightmare fuel, right? Well, apparently, Melania did, in fact, decorate the White House for Halloween — and she put in about as much effort as you might expect.
The @whitehouse is getting ready for Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/J7LAs6hqfl
— Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) October 28, 2025
"The [White House] is getting ready for Halloween," the official Office of the First Lady X account wrote in an October 28 tweet. The caption accompanied a photo of the White House in which the stairs are lined with pumpkins, and there are paper leaves hung around the columns. In the center, letters that read "Halloween 2025" are hung. Assuming that Melania detests Halloween decorations half as much as Christmas decorations, perhaps we should consider it a win that the White House is decorated at all. Still, it's definitely lackluster compared to years past.
Melania Trump likely isn't concerned about the Halloween decorations
In the photo of this year's White House Halloween decorations, there were still ladders standing amidst the display. So, it's definitely possible that it wasn't completely ready at this point. Interestingly, though, Melania Trump actually did a better job decorating for Halloween during Donald Trump's first administration. On October 30, the official Office of the First Lady X account wrote, "Tonight is Halloween at the [White House]! Here's a look back at some of our favorite Halloween moments with @POTUS & @FLOTUS during the first term!" alongside four photos of Halloweens past. The first showed the front of the White House with pumpkins all around and a sign that read "Halloween 2020." Even this looked a bit more elaborate than this year's decor.
In truth, Melania likely had nothing to do with the Halloween decorations either year. Not only does she dislike decorating, but she reportedly stays away from the White House most of the time, instead living in New York and at Mar-A-Lago. It's safe to assume that Melania hired someone to decorate for her. Luckily, if anyone is looking for something spooky at the White House for Halloween, we can direct our attention to the recently demolished East Wing. In the past, this has been a space for the first ladies and their staff, but it's now being converted into Donald's ballroom. Unsurprisingly, Melania was totally silent about the East Wing's destruction.