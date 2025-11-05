Jim Carrey Has Had A Tragic Love Life
Jim Carrey's tragic past is full of heartbreak. In 1993, the legendary comedian parted ways with Melissa Womer, his wife of six years and the mother of Carrey's only child. Divorces are never easy, but the end of the "Mask" star's first marriage likely hit him even harder because Womer was someone who knew Carrey long before he became a household name and even supported him through his grueling climb to the top. Of course, the "Batman Forever" star's ex-wife got burned in their split, too.
Speaking to the New York Daily News, in March 1995, Womer revealed that she was completely blindsided by their breakup because everything seemed to be going well until her then-husband left to go work on "Ace Ventura." It's worth noting that the actor reportedly met his second wife, Lauren Holly, during the film's audition process. So, it's unsurprising that Womer believed infidelity had been at play. However, in a July 1995 interview with Rolling Stone, Holly clarified that the "Bruce Almighty" star and his first wife had already long been separated by the time they fell for each other.
Ultimately, Womer had this to say about the couple's divorce: "The day he first walked on that set as Mr. Carrey, he decided he wanted to enjoy success from the perspective of a single man." However, that didn't seem to be the case as the funnyman went on to marry his "Dumb and Dumber" co-star in September 1996. Unfortunately, Carrey's marriage to Holly ultimately lasted less than a year. She filed for divorce in July 1997. Later, the "Picket Fences" star disclosed that there was one major strain in their short-lived union.
Jim Carrey's ex-girlfriend died by suicide
During an appearance on "George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight," Lauren Holly shared that she and Jim Carrey found it increasingly difficult to focus on their relationship while the paparazzi went to such great lengths to intrude on their privacy. Certain photographers wouldn't hesitate to trespass on the couple's property and even dug through their trash. As a result, the actors' lives became focused on how to stop these intrusions more than anything else. Following Carrey and Holly's split, his love life only got more tumultuous, with the actor enduring the end of several short-lived and serious relationships.
Then, in 2015, Carrey's ex-girlfriend, Cathriona White, whom he dated on and off for three years, sadly died by suicide. According to The Mirror, the Canadian-American honored the Irish-born makeup artist in a heartfelt tribute, writing, "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of my sweet Cathriona. She was a truly kind and delicate Irish flower, too sensitive for this soil, to whom loving and being loved was all that sparkled." After extending his condolences to White's loved ones, the "Cable Guy" star admitted, "We have all been hit with a lightning bolt." Sadly, the devastating ordeal didn't end there.
Carrey became embroiled in a controversy surrounding his ex-girlfriend's death when, in 2016, the late makeup artist's estranged husband and mother sued the comedian, alleging that he provided her with the drugs on which she overdosed, despite knowing that she had mental health issues. Carrey was understandably infuriated, believing it to be nothing more than a means to exploit a tragedy. The case was ultimately dismissed in 2018.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.