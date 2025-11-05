Jim Carrey Has Had A Tragic Love Life

Jim Carrey's tragic past is full of heartbreak. In 1993, the legendary comedian parted ways with Melissa Womer, his wife of six years and the mother of Carrey's only child. Divorces are never easy, but the end of the "Mask" star's first marriage likely hit him even harder because Womer was someone who knew Carrey long before he became a household name and even supported him through his grueling climb to the top. Of course, the "Batman Forever" star's ex-wife got burned in their split, too.

Speaking to the New York Daily News, in March 1995, Womer revealed that she was completely blindsided by their breakup because everything seemed to be going well until her then-husband left to go work on "Ace Ventura." It's worth noting that the actor reportedly met his second wife, Lauren Holly, during the film's audition process. So, it's unsurprising that Womer believed infidelity had been at play. However, in a July 1995 interview with Rolling Stone, Holly clarified that the "Bruce Almighty" star and his first wife had already long been separated by the time they fell for each other.

Ultimately, Womer had this to say about the couple's divorce: "The day he first walked on that set as Mr. Carrey, he decided he wanted to enjoy success from the perspective of a single man." However, that didn't seem to be the case as the funnyman went on to marry his "Dumb and Dumber" co-star in September 1996. Unfortunately, Carrey's marriage to Holly ultimately lasted less than a year. She filed for divorce in July 1997. Later, the "Picket Fences" star disclosed that there was one major strain in their short-lived union.