Tragic Details About Gavin Newsom's Childhood

When Gavin Newsom was a kid, he never dreamed that he would live the life or have the successful career he does now. Gavin struggled in school; things that came easily to his peers, like writing, reading, and math felt impossible to him. Gavin watched his younger sister do what he could not so effortlessly, pondering what was wrong with him. "That was more difficult than you can imagine," he sadly admitted to The Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity." "I was always wondering why she would get done with her homework quickly and I was still struggling to work through it."

The youngster was diagnosed with dyslexia when he was five years old, but Gavin's mother kept it from him, not wanting her son to use it as an excuse for poor academic performance. He accidentally found out about his diagnosis in fifth grade when the future politician took a peek at some of the papers on her desk. Suddenly, everything made sense. Speaking to Understood, Gavin recalled how he and a few other students with similar diagnoses were set apart from the rest of their peers: "I was the guy in the back parking lot, in the temporary shed, with the other students [...] There was no unified education."

The former San Francisco mayor added, "I was just the slower student." His sister, Hilary Newsom, told the Los Angeles Times how much her brother's dyslexia frustrated him, and how their mother would try to help, with Gavin's tutoring sessions often ending in tears. "It was just really emotional for both of them," she said. The politician's dyslexia remains a challenge to this day, and he works extra hard to ensure he can deliver speeches and read from teleprompters without incident.