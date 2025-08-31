Side By Side Pics Of Gavin Newsom Prove He's Aging Like Fine Wine (Sorry, Kimberly Guilfoyle)

While being handsome obviously isn't in the job description for an elected official (we hope), many politicians have become known for their good looks and charm over the years, from John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan to Barack Obama and Justin Trudeau. Thus, pretty privilege is apparently as much of a thing in politics as it is in other fields, with a 2010 study by Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers proving that an attractive appearance gives a candidate a major leg up in an election. And one person who would definitely be a shoo-in for the politicians-who-won-the-genetic-lottery club (if there is one) is Kimberly Guilfoyle's former husband and the leader of the country's unofficial state of hot people, Gavin Newsom.

The Californian governor was brought into the national spotlight in 2024 after Joe Biden stepped down as the Democratic presidential nominee, and his name was among those floated as a possible successor before Kamala Harris stepped up to the plate. He wasn't the most popular pick at the time, but just a year later, Newsom gained a massive wave of supporters after he launched a petty but highly entertaining trolling campaign against the president. Newsom gave Donald Trump a taste of his own medicine by mocking him on X, formerly known as Twitter, using the divisive politician's distinctive posting style against him. "ALL HAIL CHAIRMAN TRUMP! WITH HIS GLORIOUS 10% PURCHASE OF INTEL, THE SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF AMERICA ENTERS A BOLD NEW ERA OF GOVERNMENT-RUN BUSINESS," Newsom tweeted in August.

However, the governor hasn't just racked up views and likes; he's also starred in a growing number of TikTok thirst trap edits — an honor reserved for only the hottest government officials. And we're not exactly surprised considering Newsom is aging so beautifully, as proven by these side-by-side photos.