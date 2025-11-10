Everything We Know About Oscar Isaac's Hush-Hush Wedding To Elvira Lind
Unless you've been living under a rock since 2013, there's a good chance you know who Oscar Isaac is. Isaac has been acting since the late 1990s and got his big break in 2006, when he portrayed Joseph in "The Nativity Story." Yet it was during the early to mid-2010s that he really made a name for himself, starring in films like "Inside Llewyn Davis," "Ex Machina," and, of course, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." However, what even some of the most diehard Poe Dameron fans might not know is that the actor behind the "Star Wars" heartthrob is a married man. Isaac and his bride kept their wedding relatively hush-hush, opting for a ceremony that was a little more Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K., and a lot less Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos.
Isaac's wife is Elvira Lind, a filmmaker who is a lot blonder than you'd probably expect someone with that first name to be. The two met around early 2012, shortly before Isaac began filming the aforementioned "Inside Llewyn Davis." As the actor told NPR in 2013, "I went to a party, and I was forced to be at this party, and I went dressed as Llewyn. It was a month before shooting. And then I was sitting in the corner just eating. I was the only person eating at the party. And this girl ... she's a documentary filmmaker, so obviously she spotted the weirdo and went directly to that one." Isaac confessed that Lind was "kind of" disappointed when she realized he was actually fairly normal, but took a liking to him regardless. Half a decade later, the two tied the knot.
Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind had a unique perspective on getting married
Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind wed sometime in early 2017 — and we phrase it that way because the exact date is actually kind of a mystery. In a February 2018 interview with GQ, Isaac confirmed that he and Lind got married in March 2017. However, in February 2022, Lind celebrated her and Isaac's fifth wedding anniversary in a now-deleted Instagram post. At any rate, in the same post, Lind also offered some insight into just how low-key the ceremony really was, noting that they only had five guests in attendance. From the sound of things, Isaac and Lind had some nuanced reasons as to why they decided a small wedding was the right size for them.
Isaac opened up to GQ about why he felt the time was right to get married. "Tons of reasons. [Lind is] Danish — she's not a citizen, and she was very pregnant," he said, adding that he wanted to start a proper family. "Also, the Danes, they don't really believe in marriage," Isaac continued. "I think it has a lot to do with the equality of the sexes over there. Marriage doesn't mean anything financially, because the state takes care of people ... right before it happened, my mom was ill, and so I saw her carrying my child, bathing my sick mom — seeing her do that, I just thought: 'I want to be with this person forever and ever.'" The first of Isaac and Lind's two children arrived in April 2017. Whether either can walk on water remains to be seen.