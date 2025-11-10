Everything We Know About Oscar Isaac's Hush-Hush Wedding To Elvira Lind

Unless you've been living under a rock since 2013, there's a good chance you know who Oscar Isaac is. Isaac has been acting since the late 1990s and got his big break in 2006, when he portrayed Joseph in "The Nativity Story." Yet it was during the early to mid-2010s that he really made a name for himself, starring in films like "Inside Llewyn Davis," "Ex Machina," and, of course, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." However, what even some of the most diehard Poe Dameron fans might not know is that the actor behind the "Star Wars" heartthrob is a married man. Isaac and his bride kept their wedding relatively hush-hush, opting for a ceremony that was a little more Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K., and a lot less Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos.

Isaac's wife is Elvira Lind, a filmmaker who is a lot blonder than you'd probably expect someone with that first name to be. The two met around early 2012, shortly before Isaac began filming the aforementioned "Inside Llewyn Davis." As the actor told NPR in 2013, "I went to a party, and I was forced to be at this party, and I went dressed as Llewyn. It was a month before shooting. And then I was sitting in the corner just eating. I was the only person eating at the party. And this girl ... she's a documentary filmmaker, so obviously she spotted the weirdo and went directly to that one." Isaac confessed that Lind was "kind of" disappointed when she realized he was actually fairly normal, but took a liking to him regardless. Half a decade later, the two tied the knot.