Robert Irwin Has Been Taking On Hollywood For This Heartbreaking Reason

Robert Irwin is currently lighting up the ballroom on Season 34 of "Dancing with the Stars" with his partner, Witney Carson. The pair is definitely a team to beat, as they've been consistently at the top of the leaderboard for the first two episodes. There is no denying that Robert is a force to be reckoned with because of his dancing skills and contagious charm. But there is a heartbreaking reason that Robert is reportedly participating in the show that has nothing to do with having fun.

A source told Globe that Robert is working more lately to try and financially support his family and save his late father Steve Irwin's Australia Zoo, which began struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Steve reportedly only had a small insurance policy to help support his family after his death. Steve and his wife, Terri Irwin, have two children, Robert and his older sister, Bindi Irwin, who won Season 21 of "Dancing with the Stars" with her partner Derek Hough in 2015.

"He's so handsome, charming, and authentic. Everyone has taken such a shine to him, the job offers are rolling in. Of course, the ladies are lining up as well, which he's enjoying, but, ultimately, Robert is on a mission to help set his mum up for life," the Globe source said. Before he was announced as a cast member on "DWTS," Robert posed with snakes and other reptiles in a Bonds underwear ad in April 2025 that went viral (via People).