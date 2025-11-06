Mistress Of The Dark: Melania Trump's Black Hair Throwback Pics Give All The Elvira Vibes
First Lady Melania Trump is known for her long, dirty blonde locks. In part, her consistently warm-hued look of the late 2010s and early 2020s is due to her husband's political aspirations. As the first lady's hairstylist revealed to Women's Wear Daily in November 2016, "Once he announced, we didn't want to be changing things up. I think there is a time for that, and that wasn't the right time." He explained, "It was very important psychologically to let people know who she is and show some stability with the look." However, before the "Apprentice" host's presidential campaign, Melania was a bit of a risk-taker with her hair. That's right, the conservative First Lady has had some major hair transformations in her life. The biggest switch-up that she pulled on the public was back in 2003 when the Slovenian model swapped out her warm golden locks for an Elvira-inspired look.
This early 2000s look showed a more vampiric side to the future first lady, with the high contrast created between her darkened hair and her skin tone and angular features. If this dye job proved anything, it's that even Melania Trump has a hair fail every once in a while. She is definitely better suited for a warmer hair color, and the one she frequently flaunts these days more naturally complements her features. One thing's for sure; this wild change was certainly an unexpected step for the quiet conservative.
Melania's hair flops have haunted her in the White House
Melania's drastic hair dye decisions swung to the opposite side of the spectrum in December 2018 when the first lady debuted a lighter look. The new bright blonde look that greatly differed from her traditional dirty blonde coloring was debuted in her interview with Fox News. The alteration was one of the bigger MAGA transformations, as Melania typically leans more into the toastier, darker shades of blonde. However, this newer color lacked any warmth or dimension, bordering on the cooler side, which is definitely not the right fit for the tanned-skinned first lady. The dye job would've certainly benefited from a good toner, too, as the color comes off way too yellow to appear natural.
Melania Trump has a new blonde look and Twitter has thoughts: 'When you're growing your husband a new toupee' https://t.co/zlZ1zcY6pE pic.twitter.com/fhiVReWh1e
— Jairo Rodriguez (@RealtorJairo) December 13, 2018
With the number of blonde women that operate in President Trump's inner circle, the decision to go blonde could've been a strategic decision from the model to blend in with her husband's crowd. After all, there's no denying that MAGA has a seeming obsession with intense blonde looks, crafting a uniform style, particularly for the women within the movement. Pam Bondi, Tiffany Trump, and Marjorie Taylor Greene stand as great testaments to this trend within the circle of Trump loyalists. The first lady's borderline brown hair color could've been a disruption of this. As for her Mistress of the Dark era from back in the day? It was acceptable prior to her husband's political career, but would likely be seen as a big no-no for Melania today.