Mistress Of The Dark: Melania Trump's Black Hair Throwback Pics Give All The Elvira Vibes

First Lady Melania Trump is known for her long, dirty blonde locks. In part, her consistently warm-hued look of the late 2010s and early 2020s is due to her husband's political aspirations. As the first lady's hairstylist revealed to Women's Wear Daily in November 2016, "Once he announced, we didn't want to be changing things up. I think there is a time for that, and that wasn't the right time." He explained, "It was very important psychologically to let people know who she is and show some stability with the look." However, before the "Apprentice" host's presidential campaign, Melania was a bit of a risk-taker with her hair. That's right, the conservative First Lady has had some major hair transformations in her life. The biggest switch-up that she pulled on the public was back in 2003 when the Slovenian model swapped out her warm golden locks for an Elvira-inspired look.

Steven Henry/Getty

This early 2000s look showed a more vampiric side to the future first lady, with the high contrast created between her darkened hair and her skin tone and angular features. If this dye job proved anything, it's that even Melania Trump has a hair fail every once in a while. She is definitely better suited for a warmer hair color, and the one she frequently flaunts these days more naturally complements her features. One thing's for sure; this wild change was certainly an unexpected step for the quiet conservative.