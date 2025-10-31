Melania Trump Finally Wanders Back To The White House In One Of Her Ugliest Coats Yet

For the 2025 Halloween season, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump took to the White House lawn to welcome young trick-or-treaters and hand out some candy. Unannounced to the audience of families and White House press corps that had gathered, Melania decided to step out in her own Halloween costume: a fashion nightmare. The first lady has had her share of fashion flops over the years, and her Halloween coat certainly had heads turning with its questionable design.

Alex Wong/Getty

The primarily brown wool coat could've been just another overlooked outfit for the first lady with its simple design and color, but the piece's wide belt and bizarre orange details miss the mark entirely. The fabric belt is a noticeable and disastrous feature on the former model, looking comically large, especially with its pilgrim-like buckle. The worst offense, however, is the bright orange details that clash with the heavy fabric of the coat and contrast the brown color in all the wrong ways.

Not to mention that the piece is yet another boring fashion choice for Melania. Since January 2025, the beginning of Trump's second term, the first lady has been seen wearing similar coats again and again. She is frequently photographed in long, plain trench coats with some kind of large buttons and a belted waist. Though Melania's stunning style transformation proved her status as a fashion icon, her look has certainly plateaued over the years.