Melania Trump Finally Wanders Back To The White House In One Of Her Ugliest Coats Yet
For the 2025 Halloween season, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump took to the White House lawn to welcome young trick-or-treaters and hand out some candy. Unannounced to the audience of families and White House press corps that had gathered, Melania decided to step out in her own Halloween costume: a fashion nightmare. The first lady has had her share of fashion flops over the years, and her Halloween coat certainly had heads turning with its questionable design.
The primarily brown wool coat could've been just another overlooked outfit for the first lady with its simple design and color, but the piece's wide belt and bizarre orange details miss the mark entirely. The fabric belt is a noticeable and disastrous feature on the former model, looking comically large, especially with its pilgrim-like buckle. The worst offense, however, is the bright orange details that clash with the heavy fabric of the coat and contrast the brown color in all the wrong ways.
Not to mention that the piece is yet another boring fashion choice for Melania. Since January 2025, the beginning of Trump's second term, the first lady has been seen wearing similar coats again and again. She is frequently photographed in long, plain trench coats with some kind of large buttons and a belted waist. Though Melania's stunning style transformation proved her status as a fashion icon, her look has certainly plateaued over the years.
Melania Trump is known for her coat mistakes
In June 2018, during her husband's first term as president, Melania Trump donned a controversial green jacket. The look sent the internet into a tizzy with its seemingly tone-deaf message scrawled on the back. The canvas Zara jacket featured the phrase, "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" in white lettering across the back. Given the context in which the first lady wore this outfit — her trip to a shelter known to hold children who were forcibly separated from their parents under President Trump's administration — the jacket was a particularly ugly choice.
Unsurprisingly, Melania received a ton of backlash for the unfortunate fashion decision. According to the first lady, she was sending a message, but not one of apathy as it was interpreted. "It was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me," she told ABC News in 2018. "I want to show them I don't care." This may provide an answer as to why she frequently dons simple trench coats now, in lieu of controversial pieces. "I would prefer [the media] would focus on what I do and on my initiatives than what I wear," she went on to explain.