Fox News Host Jessica Tarlov's Love Story With Husband Brian Is Right Out Of A Hallmark Movie
During the 2010s, Jessica Tarlov segued from a political career to appearing on Fox News. Even though "The Five" host is has long been a familiar face to audiences, there's a lot that's less well-known about Tarlov, including the fact that her TV job was a result of happenstance rather than a desire for stardom. Serendipity played a big role in Tarlov's off-camera life, too. The Fox host and her husband, Brian McKenna, got together in 2020, and their whirlwind romance sounds more like something Tarlov's rom-com writer mom concocted than real life.
Tarlov and McKenna's meet-cute occurred in the elevator of their apartment building, when they were both were feeling glum after a night out. McKenna caught Tarlov's eye, and she discovered they were next-door neighbors. Sparks were already flying, and McKenna invited her over. However, Tarlov was hesitant to accept since it was late at night. Luckily, McKenna finally persuaded her, and they hit it off. "In the morning there was a note under my door that said, 'Nice meeting you. Solid make out. I hope this is the right apartment,'" Tarlov reminisced on "The Janice Dean Podcast" in 2023.
The couple's relationship took off quickly, and Tarlov and McKenna officially started dating in March 2020. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic limited their dating options soon after, they quarantined together and made a cross-country move. By June the next year, Tarlov and McKenna were married and expecting their first child.
Tarlov and McKenna continue to have a happily ever after
Now parents of two children, Jessica Tarlov and Brian McKenna appear to be enjoying a blissful life. The couple's shared occasional photos on social media celebrating holidays and their growing family. While McKenna, who works for a hedge fund, apparently prefers a more low-key lifestyle, Tarlov's job at Fox News keeps her constantly in the spotlight. In one instance, Tarlov's first pregnancy was awkwardly revealed on-air by her colleague, Dana Perino. Fortunately, by the time the couple was expecting their second child, both Tarlov and her Fox colleagues were on the same page. The announcement was intentionally scripted into "The Five," with Perino setting up Tarlov with a question, leading her to matter-of-factly reveal her pregnancy.
After her first child was born, Tarlov also struggled with balancing work and parenthood. The situation was extra difficult since the Fox host was dealing with the tragedy of her father's death, which had happened mid-way through Tarlov's pregnancy. In addition, she struggled when she had to travel across the globe for work and leave her infant at home. Tarlov relied on McKenna during these challenges, and she's praised him as a partner and co-parent. "It helps to have a supportive husband who never questioned my decisions and continues to encourage me to do what I need to in order to stay healthy physically and mentally," the Fox host informed Carry Media.