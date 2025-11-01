Fox News Host Jessica Tarlov's Love Story With Husband Brian Is Right Out Of A Hallmark Movie

During the 2010s, Jessica Tarlov segued from a political career to appearing on Fox News. Even though "The Five" host is has long been a familiar face to audiences, there's a lot that's less well-known about Tarlov, including the fact that her TV job was a result of happenstance rather than a desire for stardom. Serendipity played a big role in Tarlov's off-camera life, too. The Fox host and her husband, Brian McKenna, got together in 2020, and their whirlwind romance sounds more like something Tarlov's rom-com writer mom concocted than real life.

Tarlov and McKenna's meet-cute occurred in the elevator of their apartment building, when they were both were feeling glum after a night out. McKenna caught Tarlov's eye, and she discovered they were next-door neighbors. Sparks were already flying, and McKenna invited her over. However, Tarlov was hesitant to accept since it was late at night. Luckily, McKenna finally persuaded her, and they hit it off. "In the morning there was a note under my door that said, 'Nice meeting you. Solid make out. I hope this is the right apartment,'" Tarlov reminisced on "The Janice Dean Podcast" in 2023.

The couple's relationship took off quickly, and Tarlov and McKenna officially started dating in March 2020. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic limited their dating options soon after, they quarantined together and made a cross-country move. By June the next year, Tarlov and McKenna were married and expecting their first child.