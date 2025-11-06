10 Older Celebs Who Flaunted Their Killer Legs & Defied Hollywood Norms
If you've got it, flaunt it! And, that means you're never too old to show a little skin — contrary to what society says. Many of us are convinced that after a certain age, your days of looking your best and celebrating your style are over. But, when you really think about it, isn't that totally bizarre? Why would we create an arbitrary cutoff for looking and feeling our best — especially when it's been proven time and time again that age really is just a number when it comes to beauty and style? There are plenty of celebs who have proven that anyone who thinks women should hide their bodies after age 55 don't have a leg to stand on.
There are so many stars who have aged like fine wine, and some of them aren't afraid to show that they have a leg up on their younger colleagues when it comes to style. From walking the runway wearing something with an extra-high slit, to hitting the red carpet totally pants-less, or even simply showing some leg on a day out on the town, there's more than one way to put a great pair of gams on display. And, some of our favorite stars have really shown us how it's done.
Andie MacDowell worked the runway at age 65
Hallmark's Andie MacDowell has spoken out about still feeling sexy in her skin as an "older woman," and it's easy to see why. MacDowell is constantly showing us that age is just a number. She was 65 years old when she walked the L'Oreal Paris runway during Paris Fashion Week in 2023. She sported a big smile, her signature wild gray curls, and a sparkly gown with a feathery hem that got very, very short in the front. From her long legs to her charming vibe, MacDowell is major vision board material.
Viola Davis' short suit paired bold green with great gams
Who wears short shorts? Viola Davis wears short shorts ... at 60 years old, and looks better than ever. Surely people many years younger than Davis were green with envy when she showed up to the City Year Los Angeles Spring Break Gala in 2025 in her bold green short suit. Paired with her super cropped haircut and winning smile, this whole look made Davis shine — but it's hard to deny that her legs were the stars of the show.
Allison Janney had convinced us that pants were overrated
After the Las Culturistas Culture Awards in 2025, Allison Janney is officially the final boss of leg flaunting. At 65 years old, the Oscar-winner wore an outfit that most people wouldn't dream of rocking at any age. She wore sheer tights with a black bodysuit and an asymmetrical jacket that was floor-length on one side and hip-length on the other. The resulting silhouette showed off the 6-foot-tall star's enviably long legs in a way that totally stole the spotlight on the red carpet.
Michelle Yeoh made Crocs and a blazer work on the red carpet
Whoever said you can be too old to experiment with fashion was, to quote Elle Woods, "seriously disturbed." Michelle Yeoh was definite proof of this when she went wacky with her 'fit at the Ne Zha II premiere in August 2025. Yeoh wore a long, cream-colored blazer with basically nothing but a pair of bedazzled Crocs. In between the jacket and shoes, she went pants-less, putting her legs on display at the age of 63 and totally rocking it.
Sarah Jessica Parker proved that fashion icon status isn't something you grow out of
Many people have wanted to look like Sarah Jessica Parker since the '90s, and she's still our ultimate style inspo decades later. As the iconic Carrie Bradshaw, Parker was basically the fashionista of a generation. And, said fashion often shows off her amazing legs — even today. Parker was 59 years old when she attended closing night of the Red Sea International Film Festival in December 2024. Her tinsel-like dress flashed her stellar gams as she walked in a totally fashion-forward way.
Angela Bassett showed a little bit of leg, and it made a big impact
Angela Bassett appeared on "The View" in May 2025 looking like the ultimate superstar. She wore a high-neck, body-hugging white dress that ended just below her knees. Bassett's calves were exposed, paired with metallic, extra-high heels. Based on how she looked in this 'fit, it's hard to believe that she was 67 years old when she wore it. This is some serious fashion inspo, no matter what age you are.
Salma Hayek looked sleek and 20 years younger at Fashion Week
If you think you have to be in your 20s and 30s to take Fashion Week by storm, allow Salma Hayek to totally change your perspective. For Paris Fashion Week in 2025, the 59-year-old star let her legs breathe in the ultimate Parisian-chic look. Hayek was understated in a long, black dress with a tall slit that exposed her legs as she walked. She accessorized with smooth, sleek locks, black accessories, and of course, legs for days.
Lucy Liu gave 'em something to talk about with her totally toned calves
Is it genetics, endless leg workouts, or some combination of the two? Whatever it is, it has Lucy Liu looking like she's still Charlie's favorite angel at age 56. The star graced the red carpet for the "SNL 50: The Anniversary Special" in 2025 in a black minidress and matching strappy sandals. And, she almost surely got a double-take or two, thanks to her very toned leg muscles. Now that's a seriously good way to accessorize a short hemline.
The high slit on Nicole Kidman's dress made for the perfect revenge look
Nicole Kidman gave Keith Urban the middle finger with the ultimate divorce glow up on the Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 runway and basically altered the future of revenge looks. Everything about the 58-year-old Oscar-winner's look was stunning, and of course, the high slit in her black gown was no exception. While Kidman only really showed off her legs when she walked, it was definitely enough to see the star's toned calves and add to her overall ultimate superstar look.
Halle Berry had us convinced that the next Bond Girl should be pushing 60
Does Halle Berry ever age? Based on how the 59-year-old movie star looked while treating the NYC streets like a runway in fall of 2025, we're convinced that she doesn't. The Oscar-winner showed skin tastefully in a knee-length white skirt and some nude heels. Not only was her all-white 'fit the epitome of city chic, but Berry herself was glowing with her wavy bob, winning smile, and totally toned gams.