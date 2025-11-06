10 Older Celebs Who Flaunted Their Killer Legs & Defied Hollywood Norms

If you've got it, flaunt it! And, that means you're never too old to show a little skin — contrary to what society says. Many of us are convinced that after a certain age, your days of looking your best and celebrating your style are over. But, when you really think about it, isn't that totally bizarre? Why would we create an arbitrary cutoff for looking and feeling our best — especially when it's been proven time and time again that age really is just a number when it comes to beauty and style? There are plenty of celebs who have proven that anyone who thinks women should hide their bodies after age 55 don't have a leg to stand on.

There are so many stars who have aged like fine wine, and some of them aren't afraid to show that they have a leg up on their younger colleagues when it comes to style. From walking the runway wearing something with an extra-high slit, to hitting the red carpet totally pants-less, or even simply showing some leg on a day out on the town, there's more than one way to put a great pair of gams on display. And, some of our favorite stars have really shown us how it's done.