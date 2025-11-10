Tragic Details About Former DWTS Champ Cheryl Burke's Health

Cheryl Burke was a small-town girl growing up, but was overwhelmed when she began her public-facing life in Hollywood. "From my social anxiety to living here in Los Angeles, going to red carpets, that is not something that I will ever get used to," she told Elizabeth Vargas on her podcast, "Heart of the Matter." She eventually turned to alcohol as her way to cope with the chaos. "It was just an escape from my own reality," she revealed. It got to a point where she was a functioning alcoholic and no amount of booze would affect her. She asserted: "I'm definitely an alcoholic and addict."

In 2018, she decided to cut substances out of her life. The journey through sobriety hasn't been easy for Burke, who at times has found herself wanting a drink. "I feel like I'm walking on a really tight rope at the moment," she said on a 2022 episode of her podcast, "Pretty Messed Up," with AJ McLean and Rene Elizondo Jr. Burke admitted that she is constantly battling the fear of relapsing, especially around people who are not sober. She told a story about being on the brink of drinking at a friend's birthday party. "I just can't have one," she said. "And I might as well ... go into like this rabbit hole for a couple of weeks."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).