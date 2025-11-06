Dr. Phil's Bankruptcy Scandal, Explained

While there's been several tragedies in Dr. Phil McGraw's life, the mess he'll be dealing with in bankruptcy court appears to be his own fault. When McGraw filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, it was a strategic move to be able to control the assets of Merit Street Media. According to Variety, McGraw had attempted to cover his tracks by deleting text messages that showed McGraw wanting to get off the hook for any money he owed Trinity Broadcasting Network. He seemingly intended to use Chapter 11 to pay himself over TBN.

If the move seemed like a good idea at the time, it certainly backfired on McGraw, as Everett ordered the bankruptcy proceedings to be swapped from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7 liquidation on October 28. Essentially, this will take control out of McGraw's hands and place an impartial trustee to manage the sale of the media company and its remaining assets.

At the core of the financial woes are claims from TBN that McGraw had oversold his viewership, underdelivered on product integration, and never actually produced an episode. As all of this might have McGraw sounding like a phony, it's a good time to note that the man behind "Dr. Phil" might not be a real doctor either. For his part, McGraw and his team have already filed an appeal, as well as claim that they've produced over 200 episodes of "Dr. Phil Primetime." With a case this murky, it's safe to say it'll be a long, messy fight — grab the popcorn.