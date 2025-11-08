Eyebrow-Raising Details About George Santos' Love Life

After George Santos' indictment and arrest in 2023, the New York Republican became just the sixth U.S. representative to be expelled from the House of Representatives in Congress. Then, in April 2025, Santos was sentenced to over seven years in prison for federal crimes, including wire fraud and identity theft. This ruling was cut short in October 2025, when President Donald Trump commuted his sentence. However, Santos' surprising and scandalous behavior has extended beyond his career in politics. His personal life, specifically his romantic life, has also had some, shall we say, interesting moments.

Santos may be openly gay today, but he was actually married to a Brazilian woman named Uadla Vieira Santos from 2012 to 2019; Santos' parents were Brazilian as well, before heading to America. Santos said in a 2022 interview with City & State that he and Uadla had been in love at the time that they got married, and that he hadn't yet come out. He also insinuated that he ended the marriage after realizing he was gay, not wanting to lead Uadla on any further.

However, The Daily Beast reported that Santos was romantically involved with a man while he was still married to his wife, going so far as to propose marriage to him. Not only that, but he invited friends to their engagement party via Facebook a full five years before getting divorced from his wife.