Eyebrow-Raising Details About George Santos' Love Life
After George Santos' indictment and arrest in 2023, the New York Republican became just the sixth U.S. representative to be expelled from the House of Representatives in Congress. Then, in April 2025, Santos was sentenced to over seven years in prison for federal crimes, including wire fraud and identity theft. This ruling was cut short in October 2025, when President Donald Trump commuted his sentence. However, Santos' surprising and scandalous behavior has extended beyond his career in politics. His personal life, specifically his romantic life, has also had some, shall we say, interesting moments.
Santos may be openly gay today, but he was actually married to a Brazilian woman named Uadla Vieira Santos from 2012 to 2019; Santos' parents were Brazilian as well, before heading to America. Santos said in a 2022 interview with City & State that he and Uadla had been in love at the time that they got married, and that he hadn't yet come out. He also insinuated that he ended the marriage after realizing he was gay, not wanting to lead Uadla on any further.
However, The Daily Beast reported that Santos was romantically involved with a man while he was still married to his wife, going so far as to propose marriage to him. Not only that, but he invited friends to their engagement party via Facebook a full five years before getting divorced from his wife.
George Santos' marriage to a woman was suspicious to some
George Santos proposed to Pedro Vilarva in 2014 when he was 18 and Santos was 26. Vilarva confirmed to The Daily Beast that, while engagement party invitations did go out on Facebook, there was never a party. He added that he never said yes to Santos, despite being proposed to on three different occasions.
It seems an odd thing for Santos to not only announce an engagement party before actually being engaged, but to also do that while he was married to someone else. Perhaps Santos was trying to manifest the life he wanted to be living? It's hard to know what he was thinking, but considering the pretty wild reveals that led to Santos' expulsion from Congress, there isn't much we'd put past him. Ultimately, he and Vilarva would part ways, with Santos' ex-boyfriend eventually telling CNN's Erin Burnett that the ex-congressman was "out of his mind" (per Raw Story).
That wasn't the only potential issue with Santos and his marriage to Uadla. There are also some who have their suspicions that it may have been a marriage of convenience so his wife could get U.S. citizenship. His former roommate, Greg Morey-Parker, told The Daily Beast in the same report that Santos once tried to get him to marry a Brazilian woman for immigration purposes, adding that the arrangement could be profitable. Santos denied Morey-Parker's statements.
George Santos married his husband in 2021 after meeting on Grindr
George Santos married Matheus "Matt" Gerard in 2021 after meeting on Grindr, a dating app used primarily by men in the LGBTQ+ community. It turns out that it may have been a fluke in the app that actually matched them. Santos told Page Six that he was in New York while Gerard was in New Jersey; nonetheless, "Grindr said [Gerard] was a couple of feet away from me when he was miles away from it."
Oddly, Gerard apparently doesn't like it when Santos tells people that story. "It's pretty sad," Santos told Page Six, but that obviously didn't stop him from broadcasting it to the world in the interview. Santos has quite the history of fabricating stories, so we aren't quite sure why he chose this moment to be particularly open and honest.
Additionally, the way that Santos characterized the actual wedding ceremony to Page Six seemed a bit off, calling it "nothing romantic." We're not sure how many married couples would appreciate their wedding being described that way. Given Santos' personal and professional history and his seemingly ongoing desire for the spotlight, we're pretty sure we haven't heard the last from him.